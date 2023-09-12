UFC rankings update: Sean Strickland breaks into top 10 P4P displacing Israel Adesanya, Tai Tuivasa bumped down, and more after UFC 293

Sean Strickland has entered the UFC P4P ranking's top 10 following his win at UFC 293. Take a look at all the other changes in the rankings.

Following his dominant display over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, Sean Strickland became #8 in the UFC P4P ranking. This also meant that Israel Adesanya went down four places in the rankings, moving up Sean O'Malley, Charles Oliveira, and Kamaru Usman by one position each. Alexandre Pantoja, Aljamain Sterling and Jiri Prochazka all went down one position in the P4P rankings.

In the flyweight division, Manel Kape shot up two places following his dominant UFC 293 victory over Felipe Dos Santos. This meant that both Matt Schnell and Tim Elliott went down one position each in the ranking. David Dvorak became the latest entrant into the flyweight rankings at #15.

The middleweight division suffered the most changes as Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis, Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, and Derek Brunson all went down by one position in the ranking as Sean Strickland became champion.

The heavyweight division saw some changes as well with Alexander Volkov and Serghei Spivac both going up one position in the rankings. Tai Tuivasa went down two positions and Sergei Pavlovich also went down one position.

Alex Pereira gives Israel Adesanya advice following his loss to Sean Strickland

Following his loss to Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya has just one win in his last three fights. The New Zealand native looked lost inside the cage and had nothing going for him against 'Tarzan'.

Despite being rival, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira spoke out about the fight and gave Adesanya advice on what he should do next:

"Adesanya needs to take a break because he's a guy that, man let's not discredit him because he lost. He's a guy that I think fought four times in a year. I think he needs to rest a bit. Rest his body, his mind, to come back refreshed for another fight. And then chase that belt again and try something against Strickland. But with the style that Strickland showed, I think it's tough for Adesanya to get the belt."

The Brazilian believes Israel Adesanya needs to take a complete break from the UFC and reset his mind and body before he fights again. However, he also states that Strickland's style of fighting will be difficult for Adesanya to overcome.

Take a look at the video:

