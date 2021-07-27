UFC Rankings update: TJ Dillashaw re-enters bantamweight rankings as #2 contender following win over Cory Sandhagen

After making a triumphant return to the octagon at UFC Vegas 32, former 135-pound champion TJ Dillashaw has re-entered the UFC bantamweight rankings. Dillashaw currently holds the number two spot in the 135-pound rankings.

Kyler Phillips, who lost in the bantamweight co-main event to Raulain Paiva at UFC Vegas 32, has dropped out of the bantamweight rankings. Paiva, who won the fight via majority decision, is no longer a part of the UFC flyweight rankings. Their contest was awarded the 'Performance of the Night' honor.

Phillips' eviction from the bantamweight rankings has made way for Tyson Nam, who now holds the number 15 spot.

Sijara Eubanks, who had an impressive outing at UFC Vegas 32, is now out of the women's bantamweight rankings. Eubanks defeated Elise Reed via TKO in the opening round of the flyweight bout.

Alexis Davis has made her way into the women's 135-pound rankings at number 15.

Miranda Maverick (previously ranked number 13) and Maycee Barber (previously ranked number 14) have traded spots in the women's flyweight rankings.

TJ Dillashaw defeated Cory Sandhagen via split decision at UFC Vegas 32

Although TJ Dillashaw came out victorious in his comeback fight against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32, it was not a walk in the park for the former UFC champion. Both fighters went toe-to-toe for 25 long minutes in a razor-close fight.

TJ Dillashaw won the contest via split decision, with the three judges scoring the fight 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of 'Lieutenant Dan.'

In the post-fight press conference, TJ Dillashaw revealed that he had been compromised going into the fight. The 35-year-old said he was suffering from multiple injuries that rendered him incapable of sparring ahead of his fight against Sandhagen.

"I had a really, really, really rough camp. I didn't even spar this whole camp... First injury was, I pinched this nerve in my foot doing a sliderboard and up until two days ago, I had to work out with shoes on, you know. It was like the worst thing that I could have been dealing with. And then I tore my MCL in my right knee, I hurt my left shoulder as well," T.J. Dillashaw said.

TJ Dillashaw explained he didn't reveal the injuries before the fight as he did not want to appear to be making excuses.

