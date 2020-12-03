UFC referee intervenes during fighter's wardrobe malfunction in Norma Dumont vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

UFC official Jason Herzog was showered with praise by the MMA community after the referee displayed quick thinking and good sense to intervene and help Brazilian fighter Norma Dumont avoid a wardrobe malfunction during her fight against Ashlee Evans-Smith at last weekend's Fight Night.

As Dumont achieved the top mount position over Evans-Smith during the third round of the catchweight encounter, her top started to slip towards her head. Referee Jason Herzog quickly noticed that Dumont was about to suffer an embarrassing moment on live television and reacted very promptly. He stepped in to call for a brief pause to the action and then helped Dumont fix her top before getting on with the fight.

Good ref... No hesitation in fixing the over the shoulder boulder holder 👌 pic.twitter.com/Ng4Zmg61iJ — ☘️ MMA VISUAL ☘️ (@MMAVISUAL) November 29, 2020

Norma Dumont put the incident behind her and defeated Evans-Smith by a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Dumont dictated the pace of the fight with some beautiful striking and picked Evans-Smith apart. All three judges scored the bout 30-26 in Dumont's favor.

The win takes Dumont's record to an impressive 5-1, after she picked up the first loss of her career on her promotional debut against Megan Anderson in February, earlier this year.

Norma Dumont does enough to score a unanimous decision victory at #UFCVegas15 👏 pic.twitter.com/WreWTe8jQK — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 29, 2020

The fight was initially supposed to be at bantamweight, but when Norma Dumont failed to make the cut, the bout was changed to catchweight.

Norma Dumont can't wait to get back inside the cage

After the fight, Norma Dumont said that she was a little disappointed for not being able to knock her opponent out, but the fight went according to the plan. She also said that she feels fresh and wants to get back inside the cage as soon as possible.

"I studied her a lot. I knew what to expect. I worked on a lot of different things. I knew her takedowns were good, but I come from Sanda. I’m pretty good at those, too. The only thing I missed was a knockout. I feel really good. I felt really at home, and I’m already anxious to get back in there.”

The Brazilian fighter stated that she would stay in the United States and wait for UFC to give her a call for her next appearance. Dumont claimed that she is willing to fight again in December.

“I’d like to get back in there as soon as possible. I’ll be in the States. Who knows – maybe December. For the opponent, I’ll leave that up to the UFC.”

