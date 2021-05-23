UFC releases the official poster for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III

The official poster for the highly-awaited Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight has been released by the UFC. Taking to social media, the Ultimate Fighting Championship unveiled the poster for UFC 264. It features the main event fighters who are set to take center stage on July 10th.

The poster features both Poirier and McGregor, who will compete in their first-ever trilogy under the UFC. Earlier in the year at UFC 257, 'The Diamond' pulled off one of the biggest surprises in MMA history when he beat McGregor via TKO.

Here is the official poster for UFC 264 featuring Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier:

In the main event of UFC 257, Poirier put together one of the best performances of his career. The former interim UFC lightweight champion looked sharp throughout his fight against McGregor and eventually got his hand raised after a flurry of punches to the Irishman in the second round.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will headline UFC 264

After their second fight in January, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier very quickly agreed to a third fight against one another. Over the past few months though, things have taken an ugly turn between the pair, especially over the donation drama that occurred on Twitter between McGregor and Poirier.

In the lead-up to the third fight, 'The Notorious One' promised a masterclass against Poirier. It remains to be seen what changes Conor McGregor will make to his game.

McGregor made major adjustments to his game after losing his first UFC fight against Nate Diaz in 2016. McGregor went on to beat Diaz in the rematch and his fans will be hoping for a similar performance come July 10th against Poirier.

UFC 264 is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena and will welcome fans back in attendance in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will also feature Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns in a huge welterweight co-main event.