UFC releases statement on Khalil Rountree Jr.'s suspension after self-report of drug intake: Latest update

The UFC recently issued a statement regarding Khalil Rountree Jr.'s suspension following his self-reported use of a banned substance. 'The War Horse' was scheduled to face former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in the co-main event of UFC 303 on June 29.

However, the fight was canceled after Rountree Jr. openly admitted to accidentally consuming a banned substance named DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone) last week. He elaborated on the situation in a comprehensive Instagram post and confirmed his withdrawal from the bout:

"I’m gutted to deliver this news to you all but I will not be fighting at UFC 303 due to consuming a banned substance. I did not do this intentionally and I am doing everything I can to get this situation taken care of."

On Wednesday, the UFC released a statement through its in-house anti-doping program, Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), announcing that 'The War Horse' has agreed to a two-month sanction effective from May 4 after self-reporting the accidental consumption of DHEA, an anabolic agent banned at all times for athletes, through a supplement he was taking.

According to the official statement, following the 34-year-old American's disclosure of supplement use, he underwent testing, and the collected sample tested positive for the exogenous origin of 5a-androstanediol, 5b-androstanediol, and androsterone, all of which are metabolites of DHEA.

Per the UFC's revised anti-doping policy, CSAD holds exclusive authority to administer penalties for any infractions. Rountree Jr.'s suspension was ultimately shortened to just two months, meaning he will regain eligibility to compete inside the octagon after July 4.

Robert Whittaker urges Khalil Rountree Jr. to consider legal action against supplement brand

During a recent appearance on the MMA Arcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker reacted to Khalil Rountree Jr.'s admission of inadvertently ingesting DHEA through a contaminated supplement.

The former UFC middleweight champion advocated that 'The War Horse' should contemplate pursuing legal recourse against the supplement company for jeopardizing the integrity of his career:

"They have just taken a huge chunk out of his career, a huge chunk of his reputation... They've really tarnished his career... If I took a supplement that had a banned thing on it, that had some sort of banned violation in it, that wasn't on the label, I'm suing for all my worth, big time. I won't need a fight in the UFC anymore because I'm going to take that whole company."

