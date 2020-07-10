UFC releases statement on Mike Perry incident

Mike Perry now is facing charges because of his altercation where he hit three people.

Per UFC, Mike Perry will also now not be offered any fights till he doesn't get professional treatment.

UFC Fight Night: Perry v Gall

Mike Perry is known for his unhinged persona in the cage and more or less is loved by fans for his this persona. However, carrying this beyond the cage might not be a very good idea.

A video that went wild on social media showed Mike Perry assaulting a group of people and getting into a very violent confrontation. The video also shows that Mike Perry was very angry during the entire confrontation. A police report also detailed that the number of people Mike Perry hit was almost 3.

Mike Perry in a bar fight last night over someone “touching him”.



This is pretty disgusting behaviour from a UFC calibre fighter. Acting like a complete child. pic.twitter.com/ZAuxZTtXtW — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) July 8, 2020

Mike Perry won't be offered UFC Fights till he doesn't get professsional treatment

Now the UFC has released a statement to MMA Fighting where they have not only condemned Mike Perry's actions but have also claimed that the company won't work with Platinum till he doesn't go through required professional treatment.

The statement also details how Mike Perry has acknowledged it to the UFC that he has an alcohol abuse problem.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry,” UFC officials said. “The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC.

So, for now, Mike Perry won't be offered a fight and he will take steps to for his treatment.

“He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.“

Advertisement

This seems to be a great improvement compared to the initial response by Mike Perry where he simply claimed that anyone who would come very close to him in public would get hit.

"If you see us in public and you get too close, I’m gonna hit you. Social distancing says you gotta stay 6 feet away from us. You come in my bubble you getting Sparta kicked in the nuts and fuckin stone cold stunnered b****h"

You can see the entire tweet here.

We hope that Mike Perry gets well as soon as possible and becomes fit to return to the cage.