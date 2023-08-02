UFC rep's claim about Slap Fighting being ‘less dangerous' destroyed by ringside doctor in front of boxing commission

The dangers of Slap Fighting were reportedly addressed by a UFC representative at the ABC convention earlier this week.

Between July 30 and August 3, the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports held their yearly convention at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features highly-respected referees, judges, managers, media members, and more, discussing various topics on safety and regulations.

According to Erik Magraken, a combat sports regulatory lawyer and judge, Power Slap was advocated for by a UFC representative at the ABC convention. Magraken posted on Twitter that a ringside doctor shut down the discussion on the following day:

“Yesterday a UFC rep was trying to sell slap fighting to the ABC. Claimed its less dangerous. Today a respected Ringside Doctor told the room some of the seizures he has seen from slap fighting are some of the most concerning things he's seen.”

Over the past year, the controversial combat sport has skyrocketed in popularity due to Dana White creating Power Slap. Despite backlash from fans and fighters, the UFC president has consistently voiced his belief that the rapidly-growing combat sport will be accepted worldwide someday.

The UFC representative advocating for Slap Fighting was revealed as Hunter Campbell

There are several Slap Fighting promotions, but Dana White’s Power Slap is the most popular. Not only is White the face of the company, but Power Slap is also frequently shared on the UFC’s social media accounts, which reaches millions of people.

Once Erik Magraken reported a UFC representative was shut down at the ABC convention, one fan asked who it was by saying this on Twitter:

“Naming people that do bad things on behalf of large exploitative corporations is a tenant of journalism that has gone missing. Sunshine is accountability. That rep has a name. If they are okay arguing for endangering people's health, they should be okay with being named.”

Magraken responded by naming the UFC's Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell:

“I named him yesterday. It was Hunter Campbell.”

Power Slap's next event is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, inside the UFC APEX. After a brief stint on TBS, Dana White's business venture began airing exclusively on Rumble for free.

Erik Magraken @erikmagraken @thedigitalken I named him yesterday. It was Hunter Campbell.