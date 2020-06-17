UFC reportedly close to finalizing Yoel Romero's return for August against a top Middleweight

Yoel Romero is reportedly set for his grand return to the UFC later this Summer.

Romero lost to Israel Adesanya the last time he stepped into the Octagon.

Yoel Romero

UFC is reportedly close to officially booking yet another exciting fight for the summer, as reports have suggested that Yoel Romero could be on his way back to the Octagon for a clash against Uriah Hall in August.

According to an initial report from ESPN, Romero will be stepping back into the Octagon for the first time since his UFC Middleweight Championship clash against Israel Adesanya from UFC 248 and for his return opponent, the former will be facing the talented Uriah Hall.

Yoel Romero's UFC return reportedly in the works against Uriah Hall

Earlier this year, Yoel Romero unsuccessfully challenged for the UFC Middleweight Championship when he faced Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 248. The fight failed to live up to its expectations and Romero received quite the backlash from the MMA fanbase for his performance that night.

'The Soldier of God' will look forward to turning things around for him when he steps back into the Octagon in August against Uriah Hall. Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall have verbally agreed to a fight against each other and Ariel Helwani from ESPN has suggested that the two men will square-off in a Middleweight bout.

Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall is in the works for August, sources say. Not signed and no specific date yet but August is the plan and both fighters have verbally agreed. Middleweight fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 16, 2020

As thing stand, nothing has been finalized and no date has been confirmed for the fight but we could certainly expect the two me to cross paths in August. Hall was on schedule to face Jacare Souza at UFC 249, however, the latter contracted the coronavirus and had to pull-out of the card.

Hall will look forward to securing the biggest win of his career by beating Romero, whom many believe to be the scariest and strongest fighter in the UFC's Middleweight Division. The former's last win in the Octagon was at UFC on ESPN+ 16 when Hall defeated Antonio Carlos Junior, via split decision.

What's the next UFC event on schedule?

The UFC will be returning this weekend with UFC Vegas 3 which will air live from the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be headlined by Heavyweight fighters Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes, whereas, the likes of Josh Emmett, Shane Burgos, and Raquel Pennington will be competing on the card, as well.

Dana White's promotion is yet to finalize the fight between Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall, however, expect the official announcement to be made sometime in the coming few weeks. The UFC will be heading over the Yas Islands for a few events next month but the events scheduled for August are expected to take place at the UFC Apex Center.