UFC reportedly targetting Drew Dober vs Diego Ferreira for November 7 card

According to reports, an exciting lightweight bout has reportedly been confirmed for the UFC on November 7 card, as Diego Ferreira is expected to meet Drew Dober in the 155-lb division.

The report of the fight was initially broken by ESPN after Marc Raimondi confirmed on Twitter that the UFC is finalizing the bout between the lightweight pair after multiple sources told the same to ESPN.

The UFC is finalizing a key lightweight bout between Diego Ferreira and Drew Dober for Nov. 7, multiple sources told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. Ferreira (17-2) has won six straight and is coming off a win over Anthony Pettis. Dober (23-9, 1 NC) has won three... https://t.co/SvmLqzu0mp — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 11, 2020

Diego Ferreira has been with the UFC for almost six years now and within this time span, the Brazilian fighter has shared the Octagon with some notable names including former champion Dustin Poirier, Beneil Dariush, and very recently, also defeated Anthony Pettis at UFC 246, via second-round submission.

As for his opponent, Drew Dober, the 31-year-old last competed in May when he secured a vital win over Alexander Hernandez as part of the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira undercard. Prior to that fight, Dober also shared the UFC 246 card with Diego Ferreira when the former defeated Nasrat Haqparast, via first-round KO. The win earned Drew Dober a Performance of the Night award.

Drew Dober and Diego Ferreira were initially set for a face-off in May, as part of the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Weidman event, however, UFC President Dana White announced that the event was postponed to a future date and it looks like the two lightweight fighters are finally set to collide in November.

What to expect from the UFC on November 7 card?

As things stand, the UFC on November 7 card doesn't have an official main event, however, multiple fights have reportedly been booked for the Fight Night card. Claudia Gadelha and Yan Xiaonan are expected to meet at the event, whereas, the Brendan Allen and Ian Heinisch fight is once again on schedule for November 7.