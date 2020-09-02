UFC reportedly targetting a rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for January

The OG BMF Title challengers in Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are reportedly set to run back their historic fight, which ended in a rather controversial note from UFC 244.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nathan Diaz 2 has been offered and is being discussed, but it wouldn’t be for the same night as Usman-Burns, as TMZ reported. It would be for the January PPV. No chance those two would agree to be the co-main anyway. All parties interested but not signed yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 1, 2020

According to an initial report from TMZ, Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz II is reportedly being discussed by the UFC and the two welterweight sensations are expected to cross paths once again in the Octagon, in early January.

Later confirmed by ESPN's Ariel Helwani and Brett Okamoto, Diaz and Masvidal are likely to headline UFC's first pay-per-view of 2021, with the two men taking center stage for the January pay-per-view.

Dana White (@danawhite) confirms UFC targeting Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) vs. Nate Diaz (@NateDiaz209) rematch. No deal for that one yet. First reported by @TMZ, for 12/12. That date still needs to be worked out. January also a possibility, per sources. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 1, 2020

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244

Upon his return to the Octagon in August of 2019 against Anthony Pettis, Nate Diaz put on a clinical performance in the Octagon, which to date remains as one of his best outings in the UFC. Following his win over Showtime, the Stockton slugger called out Jorge Masvidal and challenged him to a fight. The bout was eventually booked as the main event for UFC 244, with the two men crossing paths over to crown the inaugural BMF Champion.

The UFC did an absolutely perfect job in hyping up the UFC 244 bout between Diaz and Masvidal, however, the bout somewhat failed to live up to its expectations, as it was called off after just three rounds, via a controversial doctor's stoppage.

Since their collision against one another, Jorge Masvidal has fought just once in the UFC, when he recently squared-off against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, stepping in as a last-minute replacement for Gilbert Burns. But, the fight for the UFC Welterweight Title didn't go Masvidal's way, who made it to the fight on 6-days notice. Nate Diaz, meanwhile, hasn't fought in the UFC since his last Octagon outing against Jorge Masvidal.

As things stand, there has been no official word on the rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal and it also remains to be seen if the fight will take place with the availability of the audience in the arena.