UFC reveals the stacked fight card for UFC 269 during the broadcast of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont

During the live telecast of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont, the promotion unveiled the full card for UFC 269. The event, which is scheduled to take place on December 11, is stacked from top to bottom.

The card will be headlined by a much-awaited championship fight between Dustin Poirier and lightweight king Charles Oliveira. The co-main event of UFC 269 will feature another title bout. Bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes will defend her title against Julianna Pena.

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards will also finally face each other in the octagon in a grudge match. The rivalry between the two welterweights dates back to 2019.

At a UFC Fight Night event in London, Edwards interrupted 'Gamebred' as he was giving an interview post-his knockout win against Darren Till. Masvidal then walked up to him and landed a flurry of punches, leaving a cut on 'Rocky's face.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will make his UFC flyweight debut against Kai-Kara France. 'No Love' has lost four out of his last five fights at bantamweight.

Rising 135-pound prospect Sean O'Malley will return to action at the December pay-per-view. He'll take on No.15-ranked bantamweight Raulian Paiva. The Brazilian is coming off a majority decision Fight of the Night win against Kyler Phillips.

The UFC 269 prelims will also feature exciting matchups

The list of amazing matchups at UFC 269 is not restricted to just the main card. The event's prelims will feature an exciting welterweight scrap between Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will also compete on the preliminary card. 'The Dominator' will take on fellow contender Pedro Munhoz in a three-round bout.

A thrilling middleweight bout between prospects Dricus du Plessis and Andre Muniz has also been scheduled for the card.

UFC prospect Maycee Barber will also return to action against Erin Blanchfield in a flyweight bout.

Take a look at the full UFC 269 preliminary card:

