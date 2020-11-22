UFC rising star Kevin Holland thinks Mike Perry 'could have saved a few bucks' if he agreed to their fight

One of the UFC’s top rising stars Kevin Holland has taken to his official social media account to target Mike Perry.

Holland, who is regarded as one of the most promising up-and-coming fighters in the UFC middleweight division, is now seemingly attempting to get himself booked into a fight against UFC welterweight contender Perry.

Perry is set to fight Tim Means at UFC 255 and faced several challenges with regard to his weight cut in the lead-up to the fight.

'Platinum' had been vocal about the likelihood of missing weight for his fight against Means. Perry sent out several tweets revealing the troubles he faced in his weight cut and the mistakes he made during the entire weight-cutting process.

Furthermore, Perry missed weight at the official weigh-ins for UFC 255, as he weighed in at 175.5 pounds, 4.5 pounds above the non-title welterweight limit of 171 pounds.

Holland appears to have kept a close watch on Perry’s journey to UFC 255, and had even sent out a couple of tweets mocking Perry’s weight-cutting issues.

In one of the tweets, Holland referred to Platinum Perry as the Platinum Princess and asked whether the Platinum Princess has made weight.

Additionally, Holland referenced Perry’s long-running social media feud with UFC middleweight star Darren Till.

Holland jested that perhaps Perry would have been better off letting Till be his corner person ahead of the UFC 255 fight. Holland added that Till might have helped Perry make weight for the fight.

Holland’s tweets read as follows:

“Is the platinum princess Gonna miss weight? He shoulda let @darrentill2 corner.... he could have helped with the weight cut. Shame!”

“Did she make weight? Asking for a friend. #PlatinumPrincess”

Kevin Holland is open to fighting Mike Perry

At the start of November, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto put forth a tweet noting that Kevin Holland has lately been pushing for a fight against Mike Perry and that Holland is willing to fight Perry in a few weeks.

Okamoto added that while Holland wants the fight to take place at 185 pounds (middleweight), he’s open to discussions and could be talked into going down a bit in weight in order to make the Perry fight come to fruition.

Holland has now responded to Okamoto’s tweet and in a tweet that confirmed this report to be true, said that he believes that Perry could’ve saved a few bucks if he agreed to fight him instead of Means, likely at middleweight.

“Coulda saved the platinum princess a few bucks from the commission fine.... thats A LOT of red pant**s from @VictoriasSecret shame! @PlatinumPerry shoulda said yes bucko.”

Holland is presently set to fight Jack Hermansson in a five-round middleweight bout that will headline the UFC Vegas 16 event on December 5th, 2020.

A win over Hermansson could propel Holland into a UFC middleweight title fight in the near future.