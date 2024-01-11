UFC's Arianny Celeste turns heads with stunning seaside snap in long hair and swimsuit look - "You will always be my only celebrity crush!"

Arianny Celeste has yet again turned heads on social media while flaunting her long hair in a stunning seaside snap.

Celeste is one of the most renowned ring girls in the industry. Having been with the UFC since 2006, she retired following the final pay-per-view of the year, UFC 296. In a career that spanned over a decade, she earned multiple awards for 'Ring Girl of the Year' as well.

Thanks to her time with the UFC, Celeste built a large following on social media and is a popular Instagram model as well. She recently took to Instagram to share a stunning seaside snap. Take a look at the post below:

The post was quick to draw a significant amount of attention from her fans, who flooded her comment section to express their admiration. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I loved you ever since I first saw you on The Ultimate Fighter. You haven't aged at all, you will always be my only celebrity crush"

"Never seen single being so beautiful"

"Gorgeous as always Arianny"

When Arianny Celeste recalled some awkward moments at UFC weigh-ins

As mentioned earlier, Arianny Celeste was with the UFC for over a decade. During her time in the world's premier MMA promotion, she was a part of a number of unforgettable moments. Moreover, Celeste also experienced a fair share of awkward and humorous instances while working with the promotion.

Recalling the same, Celeste spoke about some of the awkward moments that happened backstage during weigh-ins during an interview with Iron magazine. The former UFC ring girl recalled how fighters have to strip down to meet the scale's requirements and said:

"During the weigh-ins, the guys are almost naked. I have to stand there while being filmed live as they get undressed. Sometimes when the guys are overweight, they keep taking off their clothes and get more and more naked. Then, all of a sudden, they drop their shorts and are completely naked in front of the crowd. I have to stand there and try to look away while still posing for the camera!"

