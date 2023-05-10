Dominick Cruz joined former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub for his UFC 288 watchalong video called the Calabasas Fight Companion. The pair were also joined by George Janko, longtime friend of Logan Paul, and the co-host of the IMPAULSIVE Podcast.

During the show, Janko asked Cruz to share his thoughts on Ariel Helwani as a journalist. 'The Dominator' gave a fairly nuanced answer whilst he evaded sharing his opinion on Helwani's ability as a reporter.

Brendan Schaub also shared his thoughts, and stated that Ariel Helwani was the pinnacle of journalism in MMA right now, whereas Dominick Cruz said the following:

"I try not to feel when it comes to these kinds of questions. I try to just let it be what it is, because [if] I start bringing my feelings into stuff and it doesn't go well. Just keep it neutral. Everybody's good. Great work Ariel..."

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Brendan Schaub on Ariel Helwani: As far as like legit journalists, he's the best we got.

Brendan Schaub on Ariel Helwani: As far as like legit journalists, he's the best we got.https://t.co/e6keQnTSVL

Ariel Helwani has been labeled as a provocateur by several fighters in the past, as well as UFC president Dana White.

Helwani has been accused of inciting beef between fighters due to his line of questioning. The reporter was also banned from attending UFC events after allegedly leaking news of Brock Lesnar's return in 2016.

Dominick Cruz shares his thoughts on UFC 288 judge giving round 5 to Aljamain Sterling

UFC 288 was headlined by an epic bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. The pair went to war for all five rounds, with the 'Funk Master' being awarded the split-decision victory after a close contest.

Debates surrouding who won the UFC 288 main event have raged on well into the new week, particularly after the judges' scorecards for Sterling vs. Cejudo were released. Derek Cleary, one of the judges, awarded round five to Sterling while the other two judges gave the round to Cejudo.

Fury’s Fight Picks @LucaFury Sigh… here were are again. The Cejudo vs Sterling decision was decided by perennially terrible judge Derek Cleary scoring round 5 for Aljamain Sterling. That was one of the clearest rounds of the fight.. for Cejudo! #UFC288 Sigh… here were are again. The Cejudo vs Sterling decision was decided by perennially terrible judge Derek Cleary scoring round 5 for Aljamain Sterling. That was one of the clearest rounds of the fight.. for Cejudo! #UFC288 https://t.co/y0ZfYYHbgR

Cleary's decision has mystified fans and fighters across the globe, with many, including Dominick Cruz and Ariel Helwani, believing that round five was the easiest round to score.

Cruz recently appeared on The MMA Hour, hosted by Helwani, and shared his thoughts on Derek Cleary's confusing scorecard. He said this:

"It is crazy because Sterling didn't win that round. I know that. That's the one round I'm sure he didn't win. That's the round that if you're Henry, and you're smart, you make sure you win. That's the round that matters the most..."

