Who is latest UFC signing Cedric Doumbe: The "welterweight Francis Ngannou" No.1 kickboxer in the world who doesn't have a coach?

Cedric Doumbe, the UFC's latest signing, looks to be one of the most exciting newcomers for some time. The Cameroonian-born Frenchman is a relative novice to MMA but has been rated as the No.1 welterweight kickboxer for many years now. He has an outstanding professional kickboxing record of 75 wins (45 by KO) and seven losses with one draw.

Despite a modest 2-0 record in professional MMA, the 29-year-old often trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and grappling when he isn't preparing for a kickboxing bout. While speaking to Joe Rogan on episode #77 of the JRE MMA Show in 2019, the newest UFC signing shockingly stated that he doesn't have a coach for kickboxing:

"People don't believe me when I say that. But, I train myself."

Watch Joe Rogan and Doumbe speak here:

The only "coach" Cedric Doumbe said he had for kickboxing was a friend in France who would hold pads for him when doing pad-work drills. The duo will also create game plans for his upcoming bouts, but nobody coaches the kickboxing champion.

Popular YouTube channel TheWeasle described 'Le Meilleur' as the "welterweight Francis Ngannou" due to his knockout power and striking technique during its video about the UFC newcomer.

'Le Meilleur' has beaten Phruethukorn Chaichongcharden and Arbi Emiev in his only two professional MMA bouts. None of his opponents were highly experienced MMA fighters, meaning that Doumbe has likely earned his UFC contract due to his amazing kickboxing career.

Who is Cedric Doumbe fighting on his UFC debut?

The new face in the UFC's welterweight division, Cedric Doumbe, will take on Darian Weeks at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa on September 3, 2022. Weeks is currently on a bad run of form in the organization, losing his only two bouts in the UFC against Ian Garry and Bryan Barberena.

Doumbe's signing has gone relatively under the radar of the casual fight fan, but given his kickboxing record, the 29-year-old is coming into the UFC with a lot of expectations.

Despite Weeks being winless in the UFC, he has faced tough opponents in his two organizational bouts. The 28-year-old also only lost these bouts via decision, so it would be a big statement if Doumbe finished their fight in September.

