UFC's new "cash cow" Michael Chandler could be a tough return fight for Conor McGregor, says Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub feels Michael Chandler is a tough potential opponent for Conor McGregor. McGregor is expected to return to the octagon later this year or early next year. Arguably the biggest draw in the sport, it's no surprise that most fighters want to share the cage with the Irishman.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is no exception. 'Iron' called out McGregor following his knockout win over Tony Ferguson earlier this year. UFC president Dana White previously confirmed that Chandler is on the shortlist of fighters being considered as potential opponents for McGregor's next fight.

If the Irishman does end up fighting Chandler, Schaub feels it'll be a difficult matchup for the former two-division champion. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Schaub said:

"That's a tough fight for Conor... Michael Chandler's tough, man and I call Michael Chandler, who was on Food Truck Diaries recently, I call him the UFC's cash cow because they want him to fight Nate Diaz, they want him to fight Conor because he can be around so I thought he was gonna get those big boy fights and then fight the winner of Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira, whoever wins, but he's not getting Nate so he might get Conor."

Brendan Schaub claims Conor McGregor should fight Tony Ferguson next

Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor must accept a step down in competition and get his mojo back before fighting elite competition in the UFC. McGregor is 1-3 in his last four fights inside the cage and Schaub feels he should fight Tony Ferguson next instead of Michael Chandler.

Schaub pointed out that while Chandler seems to be in terrific form, Ferguson is currently on a losing skid and is a comparatively easier matchup for McGregor on paper.

The former UFC heavyweight feels that McGregor should secure a win in his next fight and then look to fight the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title.

He said:

"The smart route to go is you got to get a win so if my poison is Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson, you know it's not a knock on Tony but I would say, you know Chandler just beat Tony so I would go for Tony, get a win and then you know, try to fight Charles Oliveira or Makhachev."

