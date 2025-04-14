UFC's PPV future uncertain as Dana White gets 100% real about upcoming broadcast deal

Dana White recently addressed the media following UFC 314, discussing the uncertainty surrounding the company's upcoming broadcast deal. The current partnership with ESPN is set to expire at the end of 2025.

Rumors are circulating that the UFC is considering alternate options such as Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Bros Discovery as potential partners, especially as the negotiation window with ESPN closes on Tuesday, April 15.

During the press conference in the immediate aftermath of UFC 314, White appeared uncertain about the future of the broadcasting deal. However, when asked about potentially moving away from ESPN, he did not dismiss the idea and maintained an optimistic outlook, saying:

"It's usually we do what works for the network, what do they want to do? Do they want to just put it on their air? Do they want to do pay-per-view? Do they want to put it behind a paywall? I don’t know any of those things. Tuesday, the window opens and we start talking to other networks and we’ll get more into that."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dana White speaks on UFC's relationship with ESPN

In 2018, the UFC signed a significant broadcasting contract with ESPN, which began in 2019. Reports indicate that the rights package was valued at nearly $1.5 billion.

Although the partnership has gained immense popularity in recent years, it has also faced some disappointments, including technical failures during broadcasts. In the aforementioned press conference, UFC CEO Dana White also discussed his and the promotion's relationship with ESPN, saying:

"I like ESPN. I’ve said it many times, we had a bit of a rocky start, which is normal in any relationship, but we’re in a great place with ESPN. If we re-sign with them or do not, I have nothing but great things to say about my time at ESPN.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (0:40):

