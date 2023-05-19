UFC's ties with Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov in question on the backdrop of $21B WWE merger

Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov has consistently been associated with UFC fighters. As the UFC prepares for a $21 billion merger with the WWE, the ties between Kadyrov and the largest MMA promotion in the world have come to the limelight yet again.

Accused of atrocities against the LGBTQ community and supply soldiers to Russia for the Ukraine war amidst other things, Kadyrov has been trying to sportswash his image for sometime now. The former warlord founded Akhmat MMA in 2014 which has been home to several UFC fighters and also acts as a promotion for Absolute Championship Akhmat.

UFC standouts Albert Duraev, Said Nurmagomedov and elite light-heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev have all trained at Ramzan Kadyrov's gym in their initial days. Moreover the Chechen dictator uploaded a video last November where UFC A-listers Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo and Justin Gaethje were spotted firing guns at the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov has been spotted with Kadyrov in the past, Khamzat Chimaev seemingly shares a close bond with the former warlord.

Leader of the anti-Kadyrov movement 'Adat', Ibragim Yangulbaev is bewildered by the UFC's unwillingness to ban fighters associated with the dictator. Yangulbaev recently told CNN:

“All the fights that happen in the United Arab Emirates are often attended by Kadyrov himself with his criminal gang. We have been saying for some time that these sports organizations need to prohibit Kadyrov’s fighters to perform."

Ramzan Kadyrov UFC: The MMA promotion claims to be complying with the U.S Department of Treasury sanctions

Ramzan Kadyrov was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Treasury in 2017 over numerous human right violations. The Chechen dictator would go on to attend UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi in 2019, which was his last in-person appearance for a UFC card.

Karim Zidan 🪶 @ZidanSports Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov’s latest post on Instagram is of his son, Ali, pictured alongside Khamzat Chimaev and UFC president Dana White at Saturday’s show in Abu Dhabi.



The UFC continues to be a platform for the dictator’s propaganda. Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov’s latest post on Instagram is of his son, Ali, pictured alongside Khamzat Chimaev and UFC president Dana White at Saturday’s show in Abu Dhabi. The UFC continues to be a platform for the dictator’s propaganda. https://t.co/vLKbu11PqR

The U.S. Department of State acknowledged that it is aware of Kadyrov's ties with UFC fighters in a statement to the New York Times last year. Meanwhile, the UFC claims to be following every rule when it comes to Kadyrov. The promotion said in a statement to CNN:

"No contractual relationship or any commercial dealings with Ramzan Kadyrov or any of his family, associates, or affiliated companies that have been designated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.”

A UFC spokesperson further told CNN:

"As independent contractors, UFC athletes have control over many aspects of their careers, including where to train. While a small number of UFC athletes have chosen to train independently at Akhmat MMA, UFC itself has no affiliation with Akhmat MMA."

