UFC Sao Paulo weigh-ins: Which fighters failed to make weight for this weekend's Fight Night event?

UFC Sao Paulo hasn't gotten off without a hitch after several Brazilian fighters missed weight for their home event.

Thankfully, weight concerns have not hindered the main event of UFC Fight Night, as hometown hero Jailton Almeida will face Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight clash. The Brazilian will defend his five-fight UFC victory streak against Lewis, who will attempt to expand his promotional record for most knockout wins.

As far as the rest of the card goes, several fighters have missed weight on the scales and will forfeit a percentage of their purse. On the main card, heavy favorite Ismael Bonfim topped the scales at 159.5 lbs for his lightweight bout against Vinc Pichel.

Elsewhere on the prelims, bantamweight Victor Hugo came in 3.5 lbs over the limit, and women's strawweight Eduarda Moura also missed her chance at a full purse after coming in at 119.5 lbs.

"Weight misses thus far: Ismael Bonfim (159.5 lbs.), Victor Hugo (138.5 lbs.), Eduarda Moura (119.5 lbs.) (Via @UFCNews)"

Despite multiple hometown figures missing weight, every fight on the card is still expected to go ahead. The action will kick off on November 4, this Saturday, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis drops hilarious response amidst reckless driving arrest

Ahead of his main event bout this weekend, Derrick Lewis recently found himself in legal troubles after he was reportedly arrested in Texas last week.

'The Black Beast' was detained after being caught speeding in his Lamborghini in Houston, Texas. The KO artist was allegedly driving 136 miles per hour in a 50-mph zone, which resulted in his arrest.

Lewis was then released on $100 bail and will appear in court on December 27 next month.

Thankfully, the issues didn't appear to affect his travel to Brazil, and during the pre-fight media day, Derrick Lewis was asked about his legal troubles. In classic Lewis fashion, he instantly minimized the gravity of the situation by joking that he wasn't even arrested. He said:

"Nah, I don't even think that was me. Nah, that guy had hair. You seen the picture? I don't got no hair."

Catch Derrick Lewis' comments here (4:58):