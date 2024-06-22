UFC Saudi Arabia: Alexander Volkov vs. Sergei Pavlovich: Full video highlights

The highly anticipated UFC Saudi Arabia featured a clash of heavyweight titans on the main card - Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov. Both known for their knockout power, the fight lived up to the billing with a display of striking prowess.

Pavlovich, known for his devastating first-round finishes, entered the fight looking to add to his highlight reel. However, Volkov, a seasoned veteran with a strong schedule, employed a strategic approach to keep Pavlovich at bay. Utilizing his significant reach advantage, Volkov peppered Pavlovich with leg kicks and sharp jabs throughout the fight.

While Pavlovich displayed glimpses of his power, particularly in the third round, he struggled to consistently close the distance and unleash his heavy hands.

Volkov's calculated striking and focus on distance control proved successful. He landed the cleaner shots throughout the fight, bloodying Pavlovich's nose in the first round.

Despite a late surge from Pavlovich in the third, Volkov remained composed and outlasted his opponent. The judges ultimately awarded Volkov a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28), solidifying his position as a heavyweight contender.

For those who missed out on the action check out the video highlights of the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia below:

Check out both fighters enter the fight arena:

The two heavyweights exchanged some impressive strikes right from the opening bell:

Volkov used his reach advantage against Pavlovich in round 2:

Pavlovich threw some impressive jabs at his opponent:

At the end of the fight, Volkov got his hand raised via unanimous decision at UFC Saudi Arabia:

This victory keeps Volkov in the heavyweight title mix. With Tom Aspinall set to defend his interim title against Curtis Blaydes next month, Volkov remains a top contender with a win over another dangerous finisher.

For Pavlovich, this loss snaps his six-fight knockout streak but doesn't diminish his reputation as a force to be reckoned with. He still possesses immense power, and a strategic adjustment could put him back on the winning track in the future.