UFC Saudi Arabia bonuses: Robert Whittaker's first KO post 2017 earns him an extra $50K, here are others who will go home richer from Riyadh

The UFC's first-ever event in Saudi Arabia may have been impacted by last-minute changes, but it still delivered an exciting night of fights. While the card lacked its originally planned main event, the action inside the octagon was nothing short of impressive. The event featured a thrilling middleweight headliner and a slate of exciting contests across all weight classes.

The promotion handed out a total of $200,000 in Performance of the Night bonuses to four fighters for their spectacular performances.

UFC Saudi Arabia: POTN bonuses

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker solidified his position as a top contender with a dominant first-round knockout over short-notice replacement Ikram Aliskerov. The former middleweight champion's second consecutive win puts him back in the title picture.

Shara Magomedov

Undefeated prospect Shara Magomedov continued his perfect record inside the octagon with a hard-fought victory over Antonio Trocoli. Despite facing a late replacement opponent, Magomedov showcased his well-rounded skillset, overcoming early adversity and ultimately finishing Trocoli in the third round. This win and the associated bonus solidify Magomedov's status as a rising star in the middleweight division.

Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir announced his return to relevance with a dominant first-round knockout of Johnny Walker. Oezdemir weathered the early storm of low kicks from Walker and capitalized on a perfect opportunity, sending Walker crashing to the canvas unconscious.

Felipe Lima

Stepping in on short notice and moving up a weight class, Brazilian newcomer Felipe Lima looked right at home. He dominated Muhammad Naimov, securing a rear-naked choke submission in the third round. This victory, his 13th in a row, earned Lima a bonus and established him as a fighter to watch in the bantamweight division.

With their stellar performances, Whittaker, Magomedov, Oezdemir, and Lima all received $50,000 bonuses in addition to their fight purses from UFC Saudi Arabia.