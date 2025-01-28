UFC Saudi Arabia fighter shares stunned reaction to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson having one of his cars stolen recently

UFC and Pride veteran Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently fell victim to a car burglary. One of the fighters competing at UFC Saudi Arabia responded to this incident.

Recently, Jackson took to X to share a humorous message for the car thief, stating:

"One of my cars got stolen.. why do I feel like it had 45-70 written all over it? But honestly, whoever took my sh**, I hope you hit yo baby toe on the corner of your bed tomorrow morning."

Lightweight contender Terrance McKinney, who is set to face Damir Hadzovic at this weekend's UFC Saudi Arabia event, took to the comments section and wrote:

"Did they just take the bottom half??"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson set to make a comeback, will fight former UFC rival in the boxing realm

Quinton Jackson, one of the most decorated MMA fighters, played a crucial role in the growth of MMA, primarily during his time with PRIDE and the UFC. 'Rampage' has not competed in MMA or boxing since losing to fellow veteran fighter Fedor Emeliankenko at Bellator 237 in December 2019.

Recently, the 46-year-old announced a fight against former UFC rival Rashad Evans in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2025, though the exact date for the fight has not been revealed. Jackson wrote in the caption of his post:

"IT’S HAPPENING! The rivalry reignites in 2025 as two MMA legends step into the boxing ring! Rashad “Suga” Evans vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson - a rematch over a decade in the making!"

Check out Quinton Jackson's Instagram post below:

The upcoming boxing showdown is a rematch of their first encounter at UFC 114 in May 2010, where Evans won by unanimous decision. However, many felt the fight didn't meet the expectations, especially after the fierce build-up.

Evans' last fight ended in a unanimous decision victory over Gabriel Checco in Eagle FC in January 2022. Meanwhile, 'Rampage' participated in a bizarre two-on-two Siamese boxing match alongside Bob Sapp, defeating Jon Jutt and Woody in Fight Circus 6 in April 2023.

