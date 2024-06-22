UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Saudi Arabia will be headlined by a middleweight contest between former champion Robert Whittaker and up-and-coming contender Ikram Aliskerov.

Whittaker has churned out mixed results in recent years. However, at UFC 298 in February, 'The Reaper' reaffirmed his place in the top 5 of the division, clinching a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Paulo Costa.

The Australian is 3-2 in his last five and would be hoping to get himself one step closer to a title shot with a dominant win over the Dagestani.

Apart from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev in his pre-UFC days, Aliskerov's career has been spotless. He is 2-0 in the UFC and secured a first-round TKO over Warlley Alves in his most recent octagon outing.

Per the UFC's official website, 'The Reaper' is a -155 favorite for the matchup, with Aliskerov as a +130 underdog.

Catch the final face-off between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov below:

Catch the final face-off between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov below:

UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Round 1

Both men are talking it slow and are trying to get a read on their opponent. Whittaker connects with a low kick and Aliskerov answers with a right hand.

A right hand by Whittaker wobbles his opponent. 'The Reaper' denies Aliskerov time to recover and follows up with up with a high kick. Wow!!!! Another crushing uppercut and Aliskerov crashes down to the canvas. Whittaker follows up with a few more shots, forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest.

Official Result: Robert Whittaker def. Ikram Aliskerov via KO. (1:49 of Round 1)

Watch Robert Whittaker celebrate his KO win below:

