UFC Saudi Arabia: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Live round-by-round updates

A heavyweight match-up between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will go down on the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia, later today (Feb. 1) at the ANB Arena, Riyadh.

While Pavlovich (18-3) was once seen as the boogeyman of the 265-pound division, a series of recent setbacks, including his knockout loss to Tom Aspinall, has put a real damper on the Russian's title dreams.

The former interim title challenger, however, possesses monstrous KO power and holds wins against the likes of Curtis Blaydes and Tai Tuivasa among others.

Standing across the cage against him this weekend will be, Rozenstruik (15-5) a credentialed kickboxer with heavy hands. 'Bigi Boy' was last seen in a split decision win over Tuivasa. A victory this weekend would help him break into the top five of the division.

Pavlovich will go into the fight night as a -310 favorite, with Rozenstruik as a +154 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 12 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the official weigh-ins for the event below:

UFC Saudi Arabia: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Round 1

