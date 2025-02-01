  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Saudi Arabia: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Saudi Arabia: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Live round-by-round updates

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Feb 01, 2025 04:30 GMT
Sergei Pavlovich (left) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (right) will lock horns on the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia. [Images courtesy: @jairzinho.rozenstruik on Instagram and Getty Images]
Sergei Pavlovich (left) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (right) will lock horns on the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia. [Images courtesy: @jairzinho.rozenstruik on Instagram and Getty Images]

A heavyweight match-up between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will go down on the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia, later today (Feb. 1) at the ANB Arena, Riyadh.

While Pavlovich (18-3) was once seen as the boogeyman of the 265-pound division, a series of recent setbacks, including his knockout loss to Tom Aspinall, has put a real damper on the Russian's title dreams.

The former interim title challenger, however, possesses monstrous KO power and holds wins against the likes of Curtis Blaydes and Tai Tuivasa among others.

Standing across the cage against him this weekend will be, Rozenstruik (15-5) a credentialed kickboxer with heavy hands. 'Bigi Boy' was last seen in a split decision win over Tuivasa. A victory this weekend would help him break into the top five of the division.

also-read-trending Trending

Pavlovich will go into the fight night as a -310 favorite, with Rozenstruik as a +154 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 12 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the official weigh-ins for the event below:

youtube-cover

UFC Saudi Arabia: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Round 1

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी