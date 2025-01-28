UFC Saudi Arabia walkout songs: Tracks Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov, Shara Magomedov, Michael Page, and others have used before

UFC Saudi Arabia is set to take place at the anb Arena in Riyadh on Saturday, Feb. 1, featuring a thrilling lineup of matchups. The upcoming Fight Night event will mark the UFC's second appearance in 'The Kingdom' within the span of a year, following their initial visit last June.

In the main event, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will clash with Nassourdine Imavov. Additionally, the co-main event will showcase an exciting 185-pound matchup between Shara Magomedov and Michael Page.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Which songs did Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov walked out to?

Walkouts are the beating heart of any major fight night, transforming the arena into a vibrant atmosphere. These captivating entrances not only ignite the crowd’s fervor but also serve as a powerful source of motivation for the fighters, setting the stage for the battles ahead.

Although the walkout songs for UFC Saudi Arabia remain a mystery, we can take a look at the tracks these fighters have previously chosen to make their unforgettable entrances.

With a UFC record of 13-4, including five knockout victories, Israel Adesanya enters UFC Saudi Arabia following the toughest stretch of his career. 'The Last Stylebender' was most recently in action at UFC 305 in August 2024, where he suffered a fourth-round submission loss to reigning titleholder Dricus du Plessis.

Adesanya is not just known for his elite fighting skills but also for his show-stopping walkouts, which embody his bold persona, often incorporating different songs for each entrance.

In his last fight, 'The Last Stylebender' walked out to a unique mashup, beginning with a powerful Nigerian war cry before seamlessly transitioning into Chris Brown's 'Angel Numbers / Ten Toes'.

Adesanya's most iconic entrance took place at UFC 243 in October 2019, before his title unification bout with Robert Whittaker. He turned up the drama by bringing along three backup dancers, all clad in camouflage, as they strutted down to the electrifying rhythm of 'Hype 2 Hype' by Big Rulez.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov, with a UFC record of 7-2 and one no contest, enjoyed a standout year in the octagon, racking up three consecutive victories. The Russian middleweight most recently showcased his skills at UFC Paris in September, where he delivered a commanding unanimous decision victory over Brendan Allen.

When it comes to walkout songs, 'The Sniper' has made it a signature move to enter to the captivating beats of 'Tomorrow' by Salif Keita, a track he's proudly carried with him since his UFC debut in October 2020.

UFC Tampa: Which songs have Shara Magomedov, Michael Page, and others walked out to?

With a flawless UFC record of 4-0, Shara Magomedov has become a regular presence on the UFC's Middle East cards. His impeccable professional record stands at 15-0, boasting an impressive 12 victories by knockout.

Since his UFC debut at UFC 294 in October 2024, 'Bullet' has made Tupac's iconic 'Legendary 2' his go-to walkout anthem, a track he’s adopted for every entrance since stepping into the octagon.

Conversely, Michael Page, sporting a 1-1 record in the octagon, is eager to bounce back from his unanimous decision defeat to Ian Garry at UFC 303 in June. 'Venom' made a strong first impression in his promotional debut, securing a dominant decision victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 299 in March 2024.

For his last walkout, Page opted for a playful jab at Garry, stepping into the octagon to a diss track he created with his brother Jamie. The track, titled 'BBL Garry', poked fun at his opponent by drawing inspiration from the character Gary, the Snail from the beloved cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants'.

For his UFC debut, 'Venom' made a bold entrance, strutting to a remixed version of the iconic theme song of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Saudi Arabia fight card:

Sergei Pavlovich: 'Fly Away on Wings of the Wind' by Kalevala

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: 'Champion' Josylvio, Sevn Alias, Psycho Feat. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Fares Ziam: 'Toda La Noche' by Jul feat. Naps & Morad

Terrance McKinney: 'King Kong' by Jibbs Feat. Chamillionaire

Jasmine Jasudavicius: 'Coming Home' by Diddy Feat. Skylar Grey, Dirty Money

Mayra Bueno Silva: 'Giro de Sueracao' by MC Lele JP

