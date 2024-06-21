UFC Saudi Arabia weigh-in results: How much do Robert Whittaker, Ikram Aliskerov, Kelvin Gastelum, and others weigh coming into the fight

UFC middleweights Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov are slated to go head-to-head in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. The Fight Night is scheduled for this weekend (Saturday, June 22) at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The official weigh-ins for the upcoming event took place on Friday, June 21, at the UFC host hotel in Riyadh. Whittaker was the first fighter to weigh in, coming in at 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for his non-title middleweight bout. Subsequently, Aliskerov weighed in at 184 pounds.

In the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, Sergei Pavlovich will face his Russian compatriot Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown. Pavlovich weighed in at 260 pounds, while Volkov came in slightly lighter at 258 pounds, making their bout official.

The matchup between Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez was moved from welterweight to middleweight after Gastelum faced difficulties cutting down to 170 pounds. He successfully weighed in at 184.5 pounds, while Rodriguez came in at 184 pounds.

The official weigh-ins will be followed by the UFC Saudi Arabia ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at the Kingdom Arena. The event begins at 7 PM AST (local time), corresponding to a start time of 12 PM ET/9 PM PT in the United States and 4 PM GMT for fans in the United Kingdom on Friday, June 21.

Complete results for UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov weigh-ins

Main Card

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (184): middleweight

Sergei Pavlovich (260) vs. Alexander Volkov (258): heavyweight

Kelvin Gastelum (184.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (184): middleweight

Shara Magomedov (185.5) vs. Antonio Trocoli (185.5): middleweight

Johnny Walker (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206): light heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Jared Gordon (156): lightweight

Muhammad Naimov (145.5) vs. Felipe Lima (145.5): featherweight

Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (171): welterweight

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (136): bantamweight

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205): light heavyweight

Xiao Long (136) vs. ChangHo Lee (136): Road To UFC bantamweight tournament final