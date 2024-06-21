UFC Saudi Arabia weigh-in results: How much do Robert Whittaker, Ikram Aliskerov, Kelvin Gastelum, and others weigh coming into the fight

UFC middleweights Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov are slated to go head-to-head in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. The Fight Night is scheduled for this weekend (Saturday, June 22) at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The official weigh-ins for the upcoming event took place on Friday, June 21, at the UFC host hotel in Riyadh. Whittaker was the first fighter to weigh in, coming in at 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for his non-title middleweight bout. Subsequently, Aliskerov weighed in at 184 pounds.
In the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, Sergei Pavlovich will face his Russian compatriot Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown. Pavlovich weighed in at 260 pounds, while Volkov came in slightly lighter at 258 pounds, making their bout official.
The matchup between Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez was moved from welterweight to middleweight after Gastelum faced difficulties cutting down to 170 pounds. He successfully weighed in at 184.5 pounds, while Rodriguez came in at 184 pounds.
The official weigh-ins will be followed by the UFC Saudi Arabia ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at the Kingdom Arena. The event begins at 7 PM AST (local time), corresponding to a start time of 12 PM ET/9 PM PT in the United States and 4 PM GMT for fans in the United Kingdom on Friday, June 21.
Complete results for UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov weigh-ins
Main Card
Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (184): middleweight
Sergei Pavlovich (260) vs. Alexander Volkov (258): heavyweight
Kelvin Gastelum (184.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (184): middleweight
Shara Magomedov (185.5) vs. Antonio Trocoli (185.5): middleweight
Johnny Walker (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206): light heavyweight
Preliminary Card
Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Jared Gordon (156): lightweight
Muhammad Naimov (145.5) vs. Felipe Lima (145.5): featherweight
Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (171): welterweight
Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (136): bantamweight
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205): light heavyweight
Xiao Long (136) vs. ChangHo Lee (136): Road To UFC bantamweight tournament final