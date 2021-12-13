UFC schedule for Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus - weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC will conclude what's been a great 2021 thus far with another explosive fight card this weekend at Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus. The event will take place on December 18 at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas.

Check out the weigh-ins and press conference schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 45 will take place this Thursday, December 16. The press conference can be viewed live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook & Twitch.

Official and Ceremonial weigh-ins

Both the official and ceremonial weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday, December 17, and can be viewed on the platforms mentioned above.

(NOTE: The aforementioned dates are estimated based on the schedule for all recent UFC events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.)

Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus set to fight for potential title contender status at UFC Vegas 45

Heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus will collide in the main event of UFC Vegas 45. Lewis is currently the number three ranked contender in the heavyweight division while Daukaus is ranked number seven. The winner of this fight will take one step closer towards a much-coveted title shot.

The co-main event of the night features an intriguing welterweight battle between Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Belal Muhammad. Thompson will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping a decision to Gilbert Burns at UFC 264.

Muhammad, on the other hand, is undefeated in his last six fights and will be looking to extend the winning streak this weekend. A win against Thompson would establish him as a legitimate contender in the division.

Check out the entire main and preliminary cards for UFC Vegas 45 below:

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

Raphael Assunção vs. Ricky Simón

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

Preliminary card

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell

Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson

Don'Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

Matt Sayles vs. Jordan Leavitt

