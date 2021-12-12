UFC schedule after UFC 269: When is the next UFC fight?

With last night's blockbuster UFC 269 pay-per-view in the history books, we head towards the promotion's final event of the year. UFC Vegas 45 is set to take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas on December 18, 2021, and it promises to be a cracker of a card.

The event is set to be headlined by an intriguing duel between heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis (25-8-0) and Chris Daukaus (12-3-0). Both Lewis and Daukaus will be looking to enter the title picture by picking up a win on the night. The night's co-headliner will see Stephen Thompson take on surging contender Belal Muhammad in a crucial welterweight clash.

Other fights on the card include a women's strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Amanda Lemos; a bantamweight scrap between Raphael Assuncao and Ricky Simon; a lightweight clash between Carlos Diego Ferreira and Mateusz Gamrot; and a featherweight matchup between Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins.

Check out the preliminary and main cards for UFC Vegas 45 below:

Main card

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweight)

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill (Women's strawweight)

Raphael Assunção vs. Ricky Simón (Bantamweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (Lightweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins (Featherweight)

Preliminary card

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert (Middleweight)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry (Bantamweight)

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker (Heavyweight)

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto (Women's Flyweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell (Featherweight)

Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson (Women's bantamweight)

Don'Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian (Heavyweight)

Matt Sayles vs. Jordan Leavitt (Lightweight)

UFC 269 turned out to be a night of the underdogs

The recently concluded UFC 269 pay-per-view quite literally shook up the world of combat sports as there were two big upsets in both the main event as well as the co-main event. In the main event, Dustin Poirier was the favorite to beat Charles Oliveira to become the new lightweight champion.

Despite being champion, 'Do Bronx' went into the fight as an underdog but didn't perform like one. After suffering an early setback, the Brazilian recovered to impose his ground game in the second round. After softening his opponent up with ground-and-pound strikes, Oliveira managed to get the finish via rear-naked choke in the third round.

What was supposed to be another easy night in the office for former two-division Amanda Nunes turned into a nightmare. She succumbed to a shocking second round submission loss to overwhelming underdog Julianna Pena in the co-main event of UFC 269. Pena is now the new queen of the women's bantamweight division.

