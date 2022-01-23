UFC schedule after UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane - When is the next UFC fight?

With UFC 270 officially on the books, the promotion is set to return with another intriguing fight card next month. UFC Vegas 47 will go down on February 5, 2022 at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by a crucial middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.

Strickland is on an impressive five-fight win streak inside the octagon. He will be looking to come within touching distance of a much-coveted title shot by beating Hermansson. On the other hand, 'The Joker' will be looking to gain momentum by picking up a big win over the surging contender.

In the co-main event, featherweights Hakeem Dawodu and Mike Trizano will collide in what looks to be a barnburner of a contest.

Check out the entire main card for the event below:

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland (middleweight)

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano (featherweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko (women's bantamweight)

Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques (light heavyweight)

Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar (flyweight)

What happened at UFC 270?

Former teammates Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane fought each other in the main event of UFC 270. The pay-per-view took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 22. Much to the surprise of MMA fans around the world, Ngannou turned from being a dangerous knockout artist to a grappling expert on the night.

Ngannou effectively negated Gane's prolific striking game by taking him down on four occasions throughout the fight. The reigning heavyweight champion dominated 'Bon Gamin' on the ground, proving he isn't a one-trick pony. At the end of five rounds, 'The Predator' was announced the winner via a unanimous decision.

The co-main event of UFC 270 saw Brandon Moreno defend the flyweight title in a trilogy fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno was cheered on by his beloved Mexican fans on the night, who had traveled to the Honda Center in large numbers to rally 'The Assassin Baby'.

Although he showed championship heart in what turned out to be a back-and-forth thriller, Moreno fell short in the end and lost via a unanimous decision. Figueiredo looked more patient and precise with his striking this time around, managing to score as many as three knockdowns in the fight.

The Brazilian recaptured the flyweight throne and gave his nod to a potential fourth fight with Moreno down the line.

