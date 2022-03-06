UFC schedule after UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal - When is the next UFC fight?

With the blockbuster UFC 272 pay-per-view officially in the books, the promotion has lined up yet another high octane fight card for next weekend's Fight Night event. UFC Vegas 50 is set to take place on March 12 at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will be headlined by an explosive light heavyweight encounter between former title challenger Thiago Santos and surging contender Magomed Ankalaev. Santos is known for his knockout artistry inside the octagon, whereas his Dagestani opponent is a master of combat sambo.

Santos will be looking to build on the momentum he gained by beating Johnny Walker in his last fight back in 2021. It marked the end of a three-fight losing skid for the Brazilian. A win over Ankalaev could thrust him right back into the title picture.

Ankalaev, on the other hand, is currently on a seven-fight winning streak inside the octagon. He will be looking to pick up a win over Santos and inch ever so close to a much coveted title shot in the 205lbs division.

UFC Vegas 50 is co-headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong.

Other fights on the main card include a featherweight scrap between Sodiq Yusuff and Alex Caceres, a light heavyweight encounter between Khalil Rountree and Karl Roberson, a lightweight clash between Drew Dober and Terrance McKinney, and a middleweight bout between Alex Pereira and Bruno Silva.

What happened in the main event of UFC 272?

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal stepped inside the octagon to face each other in a rivalry-settling grudge match on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Covington banked on his wrestling to keep Masvidal subdued throughout the fight, earning a lopsided unanimous decision win over his former teammate.

'Chaos' was the aggressor from the beginning, backing Masvidal up against the fence before finding the opportunity to shoot for the takedowns. Masvidal initially showed resilience, working his way back up to his feet on multiple occasions. However, as the fight progressed, his resistance seemed to wane and Covington was relentless.

Despite having his chances, Mavsidal failed to finish the fight on the feet and 'Chaos' banked on his strength, outwrestling 'Gamebred' and picking up the win after five rounds.

