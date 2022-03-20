Schedule for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Weigh-ins and media day

After their event in London, the UFC is set to return to U.S. soil for their next fight card. UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus will take place on March 26 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The card will be headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus, both of whom suffered their last loss at the hands of Derrick Lewis. 'Razor' bounced back from the loss with a win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Daukaus will be looking to do the same next week.

A flyweight matchup between Joanne Wood and Alexa Grasso is also scheduled to take place on the card. Other notable fighters that will compete in the Columbus event include Matt Brown, Kai Kara-France, Askar Askarov, Aleksei Oleinik, Jennifer Maia, and Neil Magny.

See the weigh-in and media day schedule for the March 26 fight card below:

Media day

The media day scrum for UFC Fight Night 205 is likely to be held on Wednesday, March 23, in the United States (as per ET). BST is five hours ahead of ET, and IST is nine and a half hours ahead, so British and Indian fans will have to adjust their watch timings accordingly.

Viewers can watch the media day scrum on the UFC's official website, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

Official weigh-ins

The official weigh-ins for the event will most likely take place a day before the fights on Friday, March 25, in the United States (as per ET).

Viewers can enjoy the weigh-ins on the UFC's official website, Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.

Note: UFC has not yet declared an official schedule for the event. Hence, the mentioned dates and timings are subject to change.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus main card

Take a look at the main card for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus below:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso (Flyweight)

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France (Flyweight)

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena (Welterweight)

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweight)

Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama (Featherweight)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus preliminary card

Take a look at the preliminary card for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus below:

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot (Flyweight)

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (Lightweight)

Tucker Lutz vs. Choi Seung-Woo (Featherweight)

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa (Bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel (Bantamweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak (Flyweight)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Abus Magomedov (Middleweight)

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza (Featherweight)

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24

- Onama and Lutz still without a fight.

- Khizriev will likely face Denis Tiuliulin (pending working visa) Bout order #UFCColumbus - Onama and Lutz still without a fight.- Khizriev will likely face Denis Tiuliulin (pending working visa) Bout order #UFCColumbus - Onama and Lutz still without a fight.- Khizriev will likely face Denis Tiuliulin (pending working visa) https://t.co/IBLJVYt5Rc

Edited by Avinash Tewari