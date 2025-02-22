UFC Seattle: Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez: Live round-by-round updates

Middleweights Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez will lock horns later tonight (Feb. 22) in the co-main event of UFC Seattle, at the Climate Pledge Arena.
Apart from his most recent loss to Nassourdine Imavov, Allen (24-6) has been riding high in his UFC career. 'All in' is 4-1 in his last five and holds wins over the likes of Paul Craig, Chris Curtis, and Kevin Holland among others.
Hernandez, (13-2) is also on a dream run. He is on a six-fight win streak and most recently earned a fifth-round TKO win over the ever-exciting Michel Pereira. 'Fluffy' already holds a win against Allen from their LFA days and would be hoping to repeat it in a UFC setting.
Per Action, Hernandez is a -340 favorite for the match-up with Allen as a + 270 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 9 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.
Check out the final face-off between the pair below:
UFC Seattle: Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
Round 1