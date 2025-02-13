UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song, also known as UFC Seattle, will mark the UFC's return to Seattle for the first time in over a decade. The promotion last held an event in the city in July 2013, for UFC on Fox: Johnson vs. Moraga.

In the main event, former two-division UFC champion and No. 7-ranked bantamweight Henry Cejudo will face No. 8-ranked Song Yadong in a five-round contest.

This bout will be Cejudo's first competitive appearance since his unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili in a title eliminator at UFC 298. Meanwhile, Yadong will also be looking to bounce back after his UFC 299 defeat against former champion Petr Yan.

The co-main event will feature No. 12-ranked middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez, who is aiming to extend his winning streak to seven as he challenges No. 9-ranked Brendan Allen. Despite being the higher-ranked fighter, Allen enters this fight as the betting underdog following a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov in his last fight in November 2024.

The card will also showcase Jean Silva, a graduate of 'Dana White's Contender Series.' The Brazilian has quickly become a highly touted prospect in the UFC, winning all three of his fights by knockout in 2024. Silva will look to maintain his momentum as he faces Melsik Baghdasaryan on the main card.

The main card will kick off with veteran fighter Edson Barboza squaring off against Steve Garcia in the opening bout. Although Garcia may not be as well-known, he has been steadily climbing the ranks and is currently on a five-fight knockout streak.

UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong - Date, venue and start time

UFC Seattle is scheduled for February 22 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, USA. The preliminary card will begin at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, while the main card is set to start at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the preliminary card starting at 11 PM and the main card at 2 AM UK time.

The main card fighters are expected to make their entrance around 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT.

UFC Seattle: Where to watch

Fans in the United States can stream the event live on ESPN+. A monthly subscription to the platform costs $11.99, while an annual subscription is available for $119.99. Additionally, fans can watch the event live on UFC Fight Pass, which includes access to the entire UFC fight library. The monthly pass for UFC Fight Pass is priced at $9.99, while the annual pass costs $95.99.

UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong - Full fight card

These are the fights fans can expect to watch at UFC Seattle on Feb. 22 (Subject to change):

Main card

Bantamweight - Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Middleweight - Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez

Featherweight - Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Featherweight - Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia

Preliminary card

Light heavyweight - Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan

Welterweight - Adam Fugitt vs. Billy Goff

Women's bantamweight - Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson

Bantamweight - Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat

Middleweight - Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klien

Light heavyweight - Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffel Cerqueira

