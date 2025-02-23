UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong: Full video highlights

Song Yadong and former UFC champion Henry Cejudo locked horns in a bantamweight clash on February 22. The matchup headlined the UFC Seattle card and the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington served as the venue.

Ad

The event marked Cejudo's return to the octagon after a one-year hiatus. He entered the fight on a two-fight losing streak. Yadong, on the other hand, came up short against Petr Yan in his last outing in March 2024.

In the opening round of the fight, Cejudo landed a leg kick that seemingly affected Yadong's leg movement.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Messenger' landed heavy blows in the last moments of the second round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The action picked up in the third round as both bantamweights found success with their strikes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cejudo was on the receiving end of an accidental eye-poke that pause the fight for several minutes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the end of the third round, Cejudo compained to his corner that his vision had been compromised.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This led to the fight being stopped and the outcome went to the judges' scorecards. They scored the contest 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 in favor of 'The Kung Fu Kid'.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.