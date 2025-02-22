UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong: Live round-by-round updates

A bantamweight clash between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong will headline UFC Seattle later this evening (Feb. 22) at Climate Pledge Arena.

Ad

With an Olympic wrestling gold and UFC double championship laurels to his name, Cejudo (16-4) is one of the most influential figures in combat sports history. However, 'Triple C's' MMA career has hit some roadblocks in recent times.

His efforts to win back the bantamweight strap after his return from retirement haven't gone all too well. The 38-year-old is currently on a two-fight skid and a win this weekend might be a non-negotiable to keep his title dreams alive.

Ad

Trending

While Yadong (21-8-1 and 1 NC) has been a mainstay in the division for a while, losses in consequential bouts have voided him of a title shot this far. 'Kung Fu Kid', however, holds wins against the likes of Marlon Vera and Marlon Moraes among others.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A win over Cejudo could be the perfect stepping stone he might need to thrust himself into a No.1 contendership matchup.

The bookmakers see Yadong as a -270 favorite for the fight with Cejudo as a +220 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 9 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Ad

Check out the final face-off between the UFC Seattle main eventers below:

Ad

UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.