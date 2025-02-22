  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong: Live round-by-round updates

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Feb 22, 2025 15:30 GMT
Henry Cejudo (left) will take on Song Yadong (right) in the main event of UFC Seattle. [Images courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Henry Cejudo (left) will take on Song Yadong (right) in the main event of UFC Seattle. [Images courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

A bantamweight clash between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong will headline UFC Seattle later this evening (Feb. 22) at Climate Pledge Arena.

Ad

With an Olympic wrestling gold and UFC double championship laurels to his name, Cejudo (16-4) is one of the most influential figures in combat sports history. However, 'Triple C's' MMA career has hit some roadblocks in recent times.

His efforts to win back the bantamweight strap after his return from retirement haven't gone all too well. The 38-year-old is currently on a two-fight skid and a win this weekend might be a non-negotiable to keep his title dreams alive.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While Yadong (21-8-1 and 1 NC) has been a mainstay in the division for a while, losses in consequential bouts have voided him of a title shot this far. 'Kung Fu Kid', however, holds wins against the likes of Marlon Vera and Marlon Moraes among others.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A win over Cejudo could be the perfect stepping stone he might need to thrust himself into a No.1 contendership matchup.

The bookmakers see Yadong as a -270 favorite for the fight with Cejudo as a +220 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 9 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Ad

Check out the final face-off between the UFC Seattle main eventers below:

Ad

UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Round 1

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी