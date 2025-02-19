UFC Seattle purses: How much are Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong, and others making? Estimated and previous payouts compared

The UFC Seattle event will be headlined by Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong. The two are expected to bag lucrative paydays for their highly-anticipated bantamweight showdown.

Additionally, a few other fighters on the card also seem set to rake in sizeable paydays. Cejudo's latest fights saw him get outpointed by Aljamain Sterling in 2023 and Merab Dvalishvili in 2024. The Sterling matchup marked Cejudo's comeback after having retired from MMA in 2020. The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion was expected to earn a notable payout for it, amplified due to it being a title fight because Sterling was the UFC bantamweight champion at the time.

Per InsideSport, Henry Cejudo was expected to bag a $500k base/guaranteed purse and $500k in pay-per-view (PPV) points for the Sterling matchup. The latter $500k amount was expected to fluctuate based on how well the PPV did.

Additionally, per MMA Fighting, the CSAC (California State Athletic Commission) reportedly disclosed Cejudo's purse for his fight against Dvalishvili. Apparently, 'Triple C' bagged $150k for that fight. The amount didn't include additional sums like PPV points, bonuses, perks, etc.

On the other hand, Song Yadong's most recent octagon appearances witnessed him outpoint Chris Gutierrez in 2023 and get outpointed by Petr Yan in 2024. A Marca report in 2023 cited The Sports Daily and indicated that Yadong and Gutierrez were expected to bag $261k respectively for their clash.

Also, per MMA Salaries, Yadong bagged a $90k base/guaranteed purse for his fight against Petr Yan. Again, this amount didn't include other bonuses, so the overall payout Yadong would've received from fighting Yan was estimated to be higher than the base/guaranteed pay.

One ought to note that the estimated/reported payouts generally aren't officially confirmed. Moreover, a fighter's payout from a given fight is usually higher than the guaranteed purse, owing to bonuses, perks, etc.

Considering their respective past payouts and the fact that their upcoming fight has been booked as the headlining match of a UFC Fight Night card, both Cejudo and Yadong appear likely to bag payouts in a similar range as their past payouts.

UFC Seattle purses: Estimated and previous payouts compared

Speaking of the UFC Seattle event, its co-headlining match pits Brendan Allen against Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout. Allen is coming off a unanimous decision defeat against Nassourdine Imavov in September 2024. Per Marca, Allen was expected to bag an $85k payout for that matchup.

On the contrary, Anthony Hernandez is coming off a TKO victory against Michel Pereira in October 2024. Per Sporty Salaries, Hernandez earned a $350k guaranteed purse, $100k win bonus, $50k performance bonus and $16k sponsorship payout.

Elsewhere on the UFC Seattle card, Rob Font fights Jean Matsumoto in a 140-pound catchweight bout. Per BetMGM, Font bagged an estimated total payday of $325k in his points defeat against Cory Sandhagen in 2023.

Per Sporty Salaries, Jean Matsumoto bagged a $40k total payout with an $18k guaranteed purse, $18k win bonus and $4k sponsorship payout for his latest fight, which saw him outpoint Brad Katona in 2024.

The UFC Seattle event is set to transpire at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A., on Feb. 22, 2025.

Watch the UFC Seattle promo below:

