UFC Seattle: Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto: Full video highlights

A catchweight clash (140 pounds) between Rob Font and Jean Matsumoto took place on the main card of UFC Seattle. The event was held on February 22 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Font entered the fight with a unanimous decision win over Kyler Phillips in October 2024. Matsumoto, on the other hand, was undefeated with a 14-0 record prior to the encounter on February 22.

Font came out aggressive in the opening round, attempting to land heavy strikes right after touching gloves with Matsumoto.

Matsumoto scored multiple takedowns in the fight but failed to score any significant damage.

Font continued to find success with his strikes throughout the fight.

In the closing moments of the third round, both fighters started swinging at each other, trying to score a knockout.

The fight eventually went the 15-minute distance and ended in a split decision victory for Font. The three judges scored the bout in favor of the 37-year-old.

