UFC set to rematch Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo for flyweight title

Benavidez vs Figueiredo

UFC flyweight division may finally get a new champion this summer as the promotion looks to book a rematch between top contenders Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight title.

Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo will turn it on inside the Octagon once again in a bid to capture the much-coveted flyweight gold. Although the promotion hasn't finalized a date yet, the fight is expected to take place on July 18 in a yet undisclosed venue.

Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo set to run it back

The flyweight division in the UFC hasn't had a champion since former champion Henry Cejudo chose to leave the weight class and vacate the gold. Figueiredo and Benavidez locked horns at UFC Fight Night 169 back in 2019.

Figueiredo missed weight at the weigh-ins and wasn't eligible to win the title even though he beat Benavidez in the catchweight bout. Figueiredo slept Benavidez in the second round of the pair's fight at UFC Fight Night 169; however, he wasn't crowned the champion because he failed to make weight for the fight.

Following the fight, UFC president Dana White said that he wants to rebook a fight between the pair to decide who the new king of the flyweight division will be.