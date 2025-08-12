  • home icon
  UFC Shanghai purses and payouts: How much are Johnny Walker, Zhang Mingyang, Brian Ortega, and others reportedly making? 

UFC Shanghai purses and payouts: How much are Johnny Walker, Zhang Mingyang, Brian Ortega, and others reportedly making? 

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 12, 2025 05:26 GMT
Johnny Walker (left) faces Zhang Mingyang (right) in the main event of UFC Shanghai. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Johnny Walker (left) faces Zhang Mingyang (right) in the main event of UFC Shanghai. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

The UFC will mark its return to the Chinese mainland for the first time since 2017 in a Fight Night card headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and the country's own Zhang Mingyang. It will take place on Aug. 23 at Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Xuhui District, China.

In the co-main event, Brian Ortega will face former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a featherweight bout. Also on the main card, former interim title challenger Sergei Pavlovich is set to take on emerging contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta in a heavyweight bout.

Walker is coming off a two-fight skid, the most recent being an opening-round knockout loss to Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Saudi Arabia last year. MMA Salaries previously reported his earnings following a no-contest outcome against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294, where his $150K base salary increased to $161K with sponsorships. The 33-year-old Brazilian is expected to earn a similar amount when he faces Mingyang.

As for the Chinese knockout artist, he is coming off an opening-round knockout win over veteran fighter Anthony Smith in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City earlier this year. As a result, he was honored with a performance bonus of $50K. Notably, out of Mingyang's 12-fight win streak, 10 are by first-round knockouts. According to MMA Knockout, 'Mountain Tiger' also received $4K in compliance payouts for the bout.

Ortega and Sterling are aiming to get back in the win column, as they are coming off unanimous decision defeats against Diego Lopes and Movsar Evloev at Noche UFC 306 and UFC 310, respectively. Given his standing in the 145-pound division, 'T-City' reportedly earned $300K for his last outing and is expected to make the same when he faces Sterling.

Meanwhile, 'Funk Master' is also projected to receive a similar base purse, with a potential increase from various sponsorships. Sterling’s biggest payday came at UFC 292, where he lost his bantamweight throne to Sean O’Malley, earning $500K, according to MMA Fighting.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
