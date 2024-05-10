UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento weigh-in results - How much do headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

UFC heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento are scheduled to square off in the main event of UFC St. Louis. The Fight Night is set to take place this weekend (Saturday, May 11) at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The official weigh-ins for the upcoming event took place on Friday, May 10, at the UFC host hotel in St. Louis. Nascimento was the first fighter to step onto the scale, recording a weight of 265 pounds, just one pound below the maximum allowed for his non-title heavyweight match. Following suit, Lewis weighed in at 264 pounds.

In the co-main event of UFC St. Louis, Joaquin Buckley is poised to face Nursulton Ruziboev in a welterweight showdown. Buckley weighed in at 170 pounds, while Ruziboev came in slightly heavier at 170.25 pounds, thus officially confirming their bout.

The official weigh-in will be followed by the UFC St. Louis ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at the Enterprise Center at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT in the United States, corresponding to a start time of 12 AM GMT on Saturday, May 11 in the United Kingdom.

The public event is open to all and is free to attend. Fans worldwide can watch the live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins on multiple platforms, such as UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok.

Complete results for UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento weigh-ins

Main Card

Derrick Lewis (264) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (265): heavyweight

Joaquin Buckley (170) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (170.25): welterweight

Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (205): light heavyweight

Diego Ferreira (155) vs. Mateusz Rębecki (155.25): lightweight

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Sean Woodson (145): featherweight

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Robelis Despaigne (262.5): heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Chase Hooper (155) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155): lightweight

Terrance McKinney (155.25) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155): lightweight

Tabatha Ricci (115) vs. Tecia Pennington (115): strawweight

Billy Goff (170.25) vs. Trey Waters (170): welterweight

Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Jake Hadley (125): flyweight

Jared Gooden* () vs. Kevin Jousset (170.5): welterweight

JJ Aldrich (125.25) vs. Veronica Hardy (126): women's flyweight

*Gooden was unable to weigh in due to a medical issue, resulting in the cancellation of his bout with Jousset.