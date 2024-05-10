UFC St. Louis: Walkout songs Derrick Lewis, Rodrigo Nascimento, Joaquin Buckley, and others have used before

UFC St. Louis is slated to take place this weekend (Saturday, May 11) at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The upcoming Fight Night event marks the return of MMA promotion to 'The Mound City' for the first time since 2018. The previous event saw Jeremy Stephens claim a knockout win against Doo-ho Choi in the headline bout.

In the main event, Derrick Lewis is gearing up to face Rodrigo Nascimento in a heavyweight showdown. With this bout, Lewis will step into his 29th UFC heavyweight fight, trailing only Andrei Arlovski's record of 41 appearances in the division's history. Meanwhile, Nascimento enters the octagon for the seventh time (one NC), marking his first headline bout in a career poised for a breakout moment.

Following a unanimous decision loss to Jailton Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo last November, 'The Black Beast' finds himself grappling with a challenging phase in his career.

Once riding high on a four-fight win streak, boasting victories over formidable opponents like Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou, Lewis encountered a setback with a third-round TKO defeat against Ciryl Gane in the interim title bout at UFC 265 in August 2021.

Since then, his performance has been inconsistent, with a record of two wins and four losses.

In contrast, Nascimento is relatively new to the UFC scene. 'Ze Colmeia' secured his contract with a first-round submission victory over Michal Martinek during season 3 of 'Dana White’s Contender Series' in 2019. The 31-year-old Brazilian currently boasts a three-fight win streak, with his latest triumph being a unanimous decision victory against Don'Tale Mayes last November.

In the co-main event of UFC St. Louis, local favorite Joaquin Buckley will square off against Nursulton Ruziboev in a welterweight clash. Following his victory over Vicente Luque on March 30 at UFC Atlantic City, Buckley made persistent requests to headline his hometown card, even advocating for it during the pre-fight press conference of UFC 300.

'New Mansa' has clinched three consecutive victories in the UFC since dropping back down to the 170-pound division, securing impressive knockouts against Vicente Luque and Andre Fialho, along with a unanimous decision win over Alex Morono.

On the other hand, Ruziboev is also making the transition from the middleweight division to compete in this fight. 'Black' boasts a 2-0 record in the UFC, claiming back-to-back first-round knockouts against Brunno Ferreira and Sedriques Dumas.

The UFC St. Louis card boasts an impressive lineup of fights, showcasing a diverse array of matchups that cater to all tastes. From seasoned veterans like Diego Ferreira and Alex Caceres to rising talents such as Robelis Despaigne and Chase Hooper, the event promises an exciting mix of experiences for the fans.

A key aspect of an electrifying fight card is the fighter entrances, which greatly enhance the atmosphere before each fight and are essential in captivating the audience.

Explore the walkout songs previously selected by some of the fighters featured on the UFC St. Louis card.

Which songs did Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento walk out to?

With a UFC record of 18-10, Derrick Lewis holds the distinction of having the most knockout victories in the promotion's history, totaling 14. He will be aiming to return to the victory circle come Saturday night.

'The Black Beast' has maintained a consistent tradition, striding into the rhythm of 'Tops Drop' by Fat Pat for numerous years. Furthermore, he has occasionally favored 'Umm Hmm' by ABN and Trae Tha Truth for some matchups in the past.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Rodrigo Nascimento, boasts an octagon record of 4-1 and one no contest. 'Ze Colmeia' aims to sustain his victorious streak. In his last fight at UFC Sao Paulo, Nascimento made his entrance to the Portuguese song 'Capitulo 4, Versiculo 3' by Racionais MCs. Additionally, he has opted for 'Freio Da Blazer' by L7nnon for his walkouts against Alan Baudot.

Which songs did Joaquin Buckley, Nursulton Ruziboev, and others walk out to?

Joaquin Buckley, boasting an 8-4 UFC record, is committed to upholding his current streak of victories. 'New Mansa' has cultivated a habit of selecting a diverse range of walkout songs for his fights.

In his recent appearance at UFC Atlantic City, the American entered the arena to the beat of 'See Me Now!' by Jeleel, though it's improbable he'll opt for the same track again. In the past, Buckley has shown a preference for 'Cuff It' by Beyonce as part of his octagon walkout.

Meanwhile, Nursulton Ruziboev, with a career record of 34-8-2, seeks to secure another victory via submission. 'Black' made his entrance to the sound of 'O’Zbegim' by SHoxrux in his last bout against Brunno Ferreira.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC St. Louis lineup:

Alonzo Menifield: 'Monster 2.0' by Jacob Banks feat. Boogie

Carlos Ulberg: 'Conquer' by SWIDT

Diego Ferreira: 'Footloose' by Kenny Loggins

Alex Caceres: 'Blackbird' by The Beatles

Robelis Despaigne: 'El Campeon' by El Kimiko Y Yordy X Michel Boutic

Terrance McKinney: 'Right Hand To God' by Nipsey Hussle

Tabatha Ricci: 'Tellem That I’m Comin' by Lathan Warlick