UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The UFC is heading to Missouri this weekend with its next event, UFC St. Louis. This marks the first occasion since 2018 that the MMA promotion has brought a fight card to 'The Mound City.' The last event featured Jeremy Stephens securing a knockout victory over Doo-ho Choi in the main event.

The upcoming Fight Night event is scheduled to take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, with the main event showcasing a heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento. Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley is slated to go head-to-head against Nursulton Ruziboev in a welterweight bout in the co-main event.

UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento full fight card

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento: heavyweight bout

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev: welterweight bout

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg: light heavyweight bout

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rębecki: lightweight bout

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson: featherweight bout

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne: heavyweight bout

Preliminary Card

Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev: lightweight bout

Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics: lightweight bout

Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington: strawweight bout

Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters: welterweight bout

Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset: welterweight bout

JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy: women's flyweight

What time does the UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento event start?

The UFC St. Louis card broadcast is scheduled to kick off at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on Saturday, May 11, in the United States, corresponding to an 8 PM GMT start time on the same day in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main card of the Fight Night event is scheduled to commence at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT/11 PM GMT. Furthermore, the main event competitors are anticipated to make their octagon entrances around 10 PM ET/7 PM PT in the U.S., translating to a start time of 2 AM GMT on Sunday, May 12, in the U.K. However, these timings are subject to potential adjustments based on the outcomes of the undercard matches.

UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo streaming details

The UFC St. Louis event will be accessible for live streaming on ESPN/ESPN+ for existing subscribers. However, new users can obtain access through a basic ESPN+ subscription, priced at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year for an annual subscription.

Alternatively, ESPN+ is also available through the Disney Bundle, which includes a Hulu subscription, Disney+ subscription, and ESPN+ for a single price. This bundle starts at $14.99 per month.