UFC star Conor McGregor announces that he will become a father for third time in 2021

Conor McGregor announced via his post on Instagram that he will become a father for the third time in 2021. The 32-year-old Irishman is set to have an exciting next year, both inside and outside of the octagon, with his third baby on the way.

'The Notorious' recently posted a photo on his Instagram account, wishing his fans a happy Christmas, and also implied that he and his partner would be welcoming their third child in 2021.

"Happy Christmas everyone, from my family to yours ❤️ So much to look forward to in 2021 👶," read McGregor's caption.

Conor McGregor's fiancee, Dee Devlin, his son Conor Jack McGregor Jr. and daughter Croia McGregor were present in the photo, with McGregor Jr. holding the ultrasound image of his sibling to be.

It sure is wonderful news for the UFC superstar who will be making his return to the octagon in less than a month.

Conor McGregor set to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor will be facing Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their 2014 clash, in which McGregor comfortably breezed past Poirier via TKO in the first round.

McGregor is coming off an incredible win against Donald Cerrone back in January, 2020. The Notorious made easy work of the UFC veteran in 40 seconds and marked his return to the octagon in an impressive fashion. The 32-year-old will be hoping to put on a similar performance against Poirier.

However, it goes without saying that 'The Diamond' will be a far more tougher opponent to fight against than Cerrone. Poirier, who last fought Dan Hooker in a five-round slugfest, has improved exponentially since he locked horns with McGregor six years ago.

Poirier has fought consistently at the top-level and even went on to become the interim UFC Lightweight Champion in 2017 after defeating Max Holloway‌, making it clear that this super-fight between McGregor and Poirier will certainly be different than their featherweight bout which took place in 2014.