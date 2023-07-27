UFC star Conor McGregor picks a side in the viral #Barbenheimer debate 

Conor McGregor has made his pick in the ongoing debate involving two recently released movies - Barbie and Oppenheimer.

For months leading up to the July 21 joint release, the contrasting nature of the two movies paved the way for a large-scale discourse. From every social media conversation to the advertisements of international brands, #Barbenheimer is everywhere.

UFC star Conor McGregor has now weighed in on the matter, picking a side in this discussion. He took to Instagram to post a picture of him with his longtime coach and friend, John Kavanagh. Both are seated in a convertible car.

McGregor captioned the image with:

"Two tickets to Barbie, please."

[Via: Conor McGregor's Instagram | Background via @TheDiscFather]

It seems like the Irishman has picked Team Greta Gerwig over Team Christopher Nolan. However, he may very well feel like catching up with the Cillian Murphy-starrer later after enjoying Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's portrayals.

In fact, the concept of #Barbenheimer stemmed from the idea that fans would have a field day watching one movie after the other and simply be delighted by the good storytelling, acting, and cinematography that both directors are well-known for.

Conor McGregor leaked the potential release date of his Hollywood movie with Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor is starring in a 2023 remake of Patrick Swayze's cult classic 1989 movie Road House. The UFC star is featured alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the film, playing one of the antagonists in the story.

Gyllenhaal showed up at UFC 285 to shoot an octagon fight for the movie. The actor was fighting against former MMA fighter Jay Hieron in the sequence.

In a recent interview on the street outside of a restaurant, McGregor answered when Road House is potentially coming out:

"September or maybe the end of this year, late 2023 or early 2024. I'm buzzing for it. There's a lot of rave reviews we're getting so we're excited about it. Very happy with it...That's love, that's love."

Watch the video below:

As for his fighting career, McGregor still hasn't provided any concrete update on fighting Michael Chandler. His lack of conviction has pushed fans to lose hope about ever watching him fight again inside the octagon.