UFC star gives fitting reply to Ryan Garcia's "BIG WARNING to MMA fighters" after Francis Ngannou's loss

A UFC middleweight star recently delivered a poignant response to Ryan Garcia's cautionary message directed at MMA fighters following Francis Ngannou's knockout defeat.

'The Predator' experienced a stunning knockout loss delivered by Anthony Joshua in the second round, as a powerful right hand connected cleanly with the former UFC heavyweight champion's chin, leaving him unconscious on the canvas during Friday night's showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Check out Francis Ngannou's knockout video below:

After Ngannou's defeat, the contentious boxer wasted no time in expressing his views on X and issued a stern warning to MMA fighters harboring aspirations of stepping into the squared circle, following in the footsteps of the Cameroonian:

"Let this be A BIG WARNING to MMA fighters!! Stop coming to boxing it will only get worse. ITS more even if we just go to your sport! OVER! ONE PUNCH. Sending healing prayers to FRANCIS! Your bravery and guts should be commendable. CONGRATULATIONS Anthony Joshua."

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

However, UFC middleweight fighter Bo Nickal seemed displeased by Garcia's remarks and responded with a sharp retort, alluding to potential serious repercussions if the former interim WBC lightweight champion were to face off against UFC 299 headliners Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera:

"Imagine Sean or 'Chito' kicking Ryan in the leg lol."

Check out Bo Nickal's comment below:

In recent times, there has been a surge in the ongoing debate between MMA fighters and boxers, each asserting the superiority of their respective domains. What majorly began with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor's foray into the squared circle with a bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 has become a recurring trend among MMA fighters. Notably, legends like Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo have ventured into boxing.

Francis Ngannou speaks out after loss to Anthony Joshua

During the post-fight press conference, Francis Ngannou discussed his devastating knockout defeat against Anthony Joshua. 'The Predator' endured three knockdowns within two rounds, with the final blow sealing his fate on the canvas. Ngannou expressed uncertainty about whether 'AJ' landed a harder strike than any other opponent he has faced in his career:

"That was a clean one. In fact, I didn’t feel the punch. That’s what the knockout is about. I don’t feel any pain. That’s how I know I was knocked out."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below:

Subsequently, the former UFC champion issued an apology to his fans on X and acknowledged that it wasn't his day.

