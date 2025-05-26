UFC star makes bold Eastern Conference prediction as Knicks stun Pacers in game 3

A UFC veteran recently shared his prediction for the Eastern Conference finals after New York Knicks prevailed over Indiana Pacers in game 3. The individual extended his support, backing Knicks to go all the way.

After falling behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals, the Knicks bounced back to defeat the Pacers 106-100 in their third game on Sunday at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena. The New York City-based basketball team has the opportunity to level the series in their fourth game on Tuesday.

In response to Knicks' victory, the person in question and UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa took to X and voiced his pleasure, writing:

''No one fights like us. It ain’t over till it’s over. Knicks in 7. #NewYorkForever''

As for the MMA scene, Chiesa is a combat sports veteran with 20 appearances in the UFC. The 37-year-old was on a three fight losing streak before securing an opening round submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi last year. In his recent octagon outing at UFC 310, 'Maverick' submitted Max Griffin in the third round. He will return in a welterweight bout against Court McGee on the main card of UFC on ESPN 69 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on June 14.

Michael Chiesa takes a dig at Colby Covington

Colby Covington dismissed Michael Chiesa's callout for a potential fight, earning a reaction from Chiesa. The two recently acted as assistant coaches for 'TUF 33', with head coach Daniel Cormier suggesting a fight between them, which did not happen.

In an interview with MMA on Sirius XM earlier this month, Chiesa opened up about his failed matchup with Covington, saying:

''To me, it was a no-brainer. Being on 'The Ultimate Fighter,' Colby kind of no-sold me. When the cameras were around, he wouldn't even look my direction...When we were wrapping up the fights, semifinals are done, I go back in the locker room...I see Colby and I'm like, 'Hey, good season. If you want to do it, let's scrap.' He was like, 'Absolutely, if that's what the bosses want, then I'll do it.' At the end of the day, I think that he screwed up a really good opportunity.''

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments below:

Chiesa will return against Court McGee at UFC Atlanta next month. Meanwhile, Covington 1-3 in his last four UFC appearances, the most recent being a devastating TKO defeat against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa.

