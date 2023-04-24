Speaking to Severe MMA, Paddy Pimblett gave a lot of insight into his fighting career and his past. Most notably, he detailed the circumstances he came up in and alluded to a myriad of reasons - financial instability, lack of opportunity, and not having a platform - for almost quitting MMA altogether.

'The Baddy' said:

"I was looking at walking away from MMA at 4-1. I wasn't getting paid enough. I was gonna quit MMA at 18, I wasn't getting paid enough. I was getting paid like 500 a fight, something stupid like that. It wasn't enough. So I can udnerstand a lot of fighters right now, the fighters that are going to PFL, they're going to Bellator." (5:12)

Watch the rest of Paddy Pimblett's interview with Severe MMA here:

The pair also went on to discuss the lack of a platform for up-and-coming fighters, particularly outside the U.S. They spoke about British fighters having to work multiple jobs to support an MMA career, with Pimblett agreeing that it's extremely difficult to make a career in MMA work.

Nonetheless, the Englishman's persistence evidently served him well, being one of the most famous fighters in today's combat landscape.

Paddy Pimblett rumored to face Drew Dober, has not announced his comeback fight

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett was last seen in the octagon when he won a decision against Jared 'Flash' Gordon. This was marred by controversy, however, as many fans and experts alike believed Gordon edged the fight and that Paddy was gifted the decision.

Given the promotional push Pimblett has received from the UFC, his next fight will be extremely important. If rumors are to be believed, Pimblett will face the tough-as-nails Drew Dober in his next outing. Dober is known for having an incredible chin, just like Pimblett, and prefers to keep things on the feet, making for a potentially exciting showdown.

Watch as Michael Bisping breaks down Paddy Pimblett vs Drew Dober:

