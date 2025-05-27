UFC star previews potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall clash, Joe Rogan talks muscle cars, Belal Muhammad makes bold vow: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup!

Belal Muhammad vows to come back stronger after title loss to Jack Della Maddalenna at UFC 315. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett made a surprise pick for a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall clash. We also had Joe Rogan talking about the "greatest bargain" in automobiles. Let's break it all down:

Belal Muhammad vows to rise again after UFC 315 loss

After dropping a razor-thin decision to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, Belal Muhammad is analyzing the potential mistakes. Muhammad chose to stand and strike with one of the best boxers in the division, which, according to him, wasn't the game plan.

The result was a gutsy but costly decision that saw him fall short on the scorecards. Speaking about his decision in a recent episode of the Anik and Florian Podcast, Muhammad said:

"I'm not a guy that's gonna sit there and put blame on anybody. People love to see you fail, people love to see you fail, and they waited 6 years for me to lose, and they waited 11 fights to see me lose. But they're not gonna see me with my head down. They're not gonna see me quit, they're not gonna see me break. What I'm gonna do is take that loss, grow from it, get better from it, and just continue to be a different animal and keep continuing to do what they think I can't do."

Check out Belal Muhmmad's comments below:

Paddy Pimblett backs Tom Aspinall but won't bet against Jon Jones

Paddy Pimblett might be a proud Brit, but when it comes to Jon Jones, loyalty has its limits. Speaking on a potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall showdown, Pimblett praised Aspinall’s knockout power and rise through the heavyweight ranks.

But when asked to pick a winner, Pimblett hesitated. While Aspinall has speed, youth, and serious power, Pimblett pointed out that Jones always finds a way to win. Previewing the fight during a recent Q&A session in Liverpool, Pimblett said:

"Since I started watching the UFC in like 2009-2010, I've been watching Jon Jones ever since then, before he won the belt. I can remember watching the fight live when he got disqualified for the 12-to-6 elbows. That's how long I've been watching Jon Jones, and it's just the way he game plans. He finds a way to beat someone, and he works on that exact thing and how to beat them, but if anyone's going to beat him, it's Aspinall."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Joe Rogan raves about the Mustang GT and American Muscle

On a recent podcast episode, Joe Rogan opened up about his love for American muscle cars, especially the iconic Mustang GT. He praised its raw fun, manual transmission, and throaty engine growl, calling it the best bargain in the car world today.

At under $50,000, Rogan thinks the Mustang GT offers unmatched thrills for the price. For Rogan, driving a muscle car is all about the connection between driver and machine.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with comedian Jimmy Carr, Rogan said:

''I know some American muscle cars are really popular over there because they're fun, they're just fun to drive. There's something about American muscle cars like even the modern ones like if you buy a modern Ford Mustang, they are fun to drive man. The rumble of the engine, shifting the gears, the manual transmission like I think like the Mustang GT is like the greatest bargain as far as like fun for dollar in the automobile world today cuz I think you get a Mustang GT for like under $50,000 U.S. dollars, like loaded and they're incredible.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:06:00):

