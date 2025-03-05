UFC star questions $12 billion worth TKO's president pushing for more Apex events after record-breaking Seattle card: "Kind of a wild statement"

Comments made by TKO President Mark Shapiro regarding the UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas, have prompted a response from a UFC lightweight. Shapiro believes that the company can increase its earnings by holding events at the UFC APEX, rather than traveling around the world.

According to the TKO president, when viewing on television, it can be difficult to tell if a bout is taking place in a large stadium or in "the small but mighty Apex."

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Shapiro said:

"When it comes to UFC, our margin could be higher if we decided to do less international events. Maybe even less domestic touring events and do them in the Apex arena in Las Vegas, where we own the arena, and when you are watching on TV, you can't tell if you are in a stadium or in an arena or if you are at a small but mighty Apex that we have in Las Vegas."

After hearing the TKO president's remarks, Chase Hooper reacted and stated that he believes in-person events are more important and contribute to the growth of the sport in the long run. He posted on X:

"Kind of a wild statement coming right off the Seattle card with the biggest gate and attendance for a fight night ever. The demand for in person events is higher than ever. Maybe it takes a bit of revenue off the top, but it grows the sport in the long run."

Check out Chase Hooper and Mark Shapiro's comments below:

In 2024, Dana White revealed plans to renovate the UFC APEX

The APEX facility in Las Vegas has always been a saviour for the promotion, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, post-pandemic, the UFC has been travelling across the world hosting international events.

According to reports, the APEX has hosted a total of 110 events since 2020. In 2024, it hosted 17 events. Heading into 2025, there have already been 3 events.

Back in 2024, UFC CEO Dana White in an interview with TNT Sports, revealed his plans to fortify the facility in Las Vegas. White revealed that the company is investing $25 million to make the facility even bigger and better.

He said:

"We're gonna travel more with the fight nights. The other thing is we're actually...the Apex is going under construction. We're actually expanding the Apex. It's gonna be bigger and better. We're doing like a $25M expansion on the Apex."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

