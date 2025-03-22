  • home icon
  • UFC star slams Islam Makhachev's team for downplaying Ilia Topuria as just another featherweight: "That guy can fight bro"

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Mar 22, 2025 16:35 GMT
Gilbert Burns slams Islam Makhachev
Gilbert Burns slams Islam Makhachev's (left) team for reportedly turning down Ilia Topuria (right) fight. [Image Sources: Getty Images]

UFC welterweight fighter Gilbert Burns recently shared his thoughts regarding the potential mega-fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. 'Durinho' believes 'El Matador' can present a strong challenge to the Dagestani champion.

Throughout his career, Topuria fought as a featherweight contender and earned the championship belt. However, the Georgian-Spanish fighter vacated his belt and moved to the lightweight division. Although the MMA community has displayed interest in this bout, Makhachev's team reportedly turned it down as they believe Topuria needs to earn his chance for the lightweight title.

In the latest installment of the Show Me The Money podcast, Burns alongside co-host and lightweight fighter Renato Moicano expressed their opinions regarding the fight. Burns said:

"They're saying if Islam beats Topuria they're gonna say, 'oh he beat another 145.' I don't think so. That 45er is a freaking champ. He put freaking Volkanovski to sleep, and Max Holloway to sleep. He's the biggest star right now."

He continued:

"Topuria is there bro. I think if Islam thinks about legacy, yeah, its better to go up and get the 170-pound belt. That fight is a big fight [Topuria vs Makhachev]. That guy [Topuria] can fight bro."
Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below (23:53):

youtube-cover
Makhachev has touched on wanting to move up to the welterweight division for the belt. However, with his friend Belal Muhammad as champion, the Dagestani is unsure. Jack Della Maddalena is currently scheduled to fight Muhammad for the title at UFC 315.

Jorge Masvidal shares honest prediction about potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal opened up about the potential fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. Although he claims to be a fan of the Makhachev, he believes 'El Matador' is the superior pick. 'Gamebred' is also known to have trained with Topuria in the early days.

In a recent episode of the Adversity Kings Podcast, Masvidal explained why he is 'betting the house' on a Topuria victory for the lightweight championship.

"There's a lot of guys that are in the top five that he'll walk through. Islam is going to be, obviously the toughest tester. But if I'm being honest with you, I'd bet the house on Ilia. I'm a huge Islam fan. Islam is a f****** animal. One of the very best. But, I think Ilia is gonna show the whole world."
Check out Jorge Masvidal's predictions below:

youtube-cover

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
